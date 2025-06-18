Work gets underway on mega $8.5 million trailhead facelift at Grand Teton's much-loved Taggart Lake to improve accessibility

This 110 acre lake is about 7,000ft (2,100m) above sea level

Hikers love Grand Teton National Park for its majestic alpine vistas and pristine lakes that give opportunity for unforgettable wild adventures. You can work up a sweat on some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the US, then cool off on a rafting trip or wild dip.

A new project at Taggart Lake, a much-loved area of the wildlife-rich park, aims to "create a more welcoming, accessible, and sustainable experience" by improving trails, access and facilities. Ground has been broken on the $8.5 million project, which will create smoother dirt trails, accessible restrooms, new parking and improved connections (such as transitions between trails and wooden bridges) for people with mobility challenges.

A post on Facebook revealed: "With universal access in mind, this project is a powerful example of how we strive to fulfill the NPS mission to preserve and share the parks for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of all people."

Both photos in the post feature local Jackson resident Joe Stone and his service dog, George. Stone was injured in a gliding accident which left him relying on a three-wheeled bike to explore trails. However, he was regularly stopped, with rangers citing that his bike wasn't suitable for the trails. He's one of the crew spearheading the improvement project.

“We’re trying to work with the trails that already exist or new trails being built to make them work for everyone,” he told KHOL 89.1.

Back in October 2024, the National Park Service called for visitor input as staff considered how to improve the Taggart Lake experience. The trailhead supports adventures year-round for activities such as hiking and backcountry camping in summer and skiing and snowshoeing in winter.

Growing visitor numbers had led to a lack of parking, deteriorating trails, trail crowding, vegetation loss and too much demand on facilities.

The National Park Service and the Grand Teton National Park Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to fund projects that enhance the park, are providing the funds for the improvements.

The improvements also include breaking and moving rock to widen trails and bridges, expanding the parking lot, redesigning the trailhead and adding new viewpoints.

The Foundation still needs to raise more than $1 million for all improvements can be realized. The entire project set for completion by summer 2027.