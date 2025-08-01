Into open water swimming? Speedo's latest swimsuit and mask-style goggles are built for the waves and murk of open water environments

Need some new kit to wear as you wade into open waters this summer? Iconic swimming brand Speedo has come out with three new editions to their open water swimming range to help you navigate wild waters in comfort.

The new mask-style goggles and swimsuit were designed for swimmers who love an adventure and can't wait to get moving in the water.

Read on for our run-down of the latest kit.

Biofuse 2.0 Mask goggles

The Biofuse 2.0 Mask goggles are a water-sports-friendly pair, designed for unimpeded vision. They're made from flexible silicone and feature a unique curved lens, so you can benefit from an expanded field of vision as you make your way through the water.

They're kept in place by an updated split strap design, which aims to provide plenty of stability without sacrificing comfort.

The Speedo Biofuse 2.0 Mask goggles (Image credit: Speedos)

At $52 (£32), the Biofuse 2.0 Mask goggles aren't outrageously priced, but certainly fall towards the expensive end of the goggles price range.

Hydrosity Mask Goggles

Speedo says that its new Hydrosity Mask goggles are a great all-rounder for maximum visibility during both indoor and outdoor swimming.

They feature a split strap lens like the Biofuse 2.0 Mask goggles, but have a different one-piece lens. The view on offer is a little slimmer, but still provides unobstructed visuals according to Speedos.

The new Speedo Hydrosity Mask goggles (Image credit: Speedos)

At $38 (£23), the Hydrosity Mask Goggles are a slightly more budget-friendly alternative to Speedos' other new goggles.

Women's Long Sleeve Zip Back One Piece

The new women's Long Sleeve Zip Back One Piece is designed to be a versatile option for swimming, surfing, or whatever else you're doing in open water.

It's made from Speedo's 'Ocean Flex Fabric', which combines nylon, elastane, and spandex to create a durable suit that's meant to be resistant to chlorine and pilling.

The Speedo women's Long Sleeve Zip Back One Piece (Image credit: Speedos)

The Long Sleeve Zip Back One Piece, which costs $144 (£120), features a back zip pocket, and a full mesh lining designed to promote water flow.

