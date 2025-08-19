Florida woman hospitalized after alligator attack on hiking trail

The woman was rushed to the hospital after being bitten on the arm and leg

A hiker has been hospitalized after an alligator attacked and bit her on a Florida hiking trail, authorities say.

The woman, who has not been identified, was hiking on the Bird Rookery Swamp Trail in Collier County, between Naples and Fort Myers, when the incident took place on Sunday, August 17.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says the alligator came out of the water and bit the woman on her arm and leg. Details of her condition have not been released.

ABC Gulf Coast reports that a contracted nuisance alligator trapper was called in to relocate the alligator.

The Bird Rookery Swamp Trail is a maple-cypress swamp on the outskirts of Naples that is home to alligators, otters, Florida panthers, bobcats, and white-tailed deer with 12 miles of hiking trails.

Alligator safety

Alligator attacks in Florida are rare, but they do happen, and as recently as May of this year, a fatal incident occurred when a 61-year-old woman was attacked while canoeing near Orlando.

The majority of attacks are on people engaged in water sports, but as this story reveals, hiking in Florida does require some vigilance. As is typically the case with wildlife, the key to avoiding an interaction with an alligator lies in preventing it in the first place, which you can typically do by following these straightforward, common sense rules:

Hike during daylight hours .

. Enjoy them from afar – give alligators a wide berth.

– give alligators a wide berth. Don’t feed alligators – it is illegal, bad for them and can cause them to lose their fear of humans.

– it is illegal, bad for them and can cause them to lose their fear of humans. Keep your dog away from the shores – your beloved pet is just another snack to a gator.

– your beloved pet is just another snack to a gator. Yell and make noise if an alligator seems interested in you.

if an alligator seems interested in you. Only swim in designated areas, during daylight hours.

You can learn more in our article on alligator safety.