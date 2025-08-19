Our expert loved the waterproofing and stability of these Gore-Tex women's hiking shoes - hurry and get your feet into Danner's Trail 2650 Campos for $80 off!

In the market for a reliable new pair of hiking shoes to help you through the summer and into the wetter months? Check out this awesome deal on one of our favorite pairs, which is now $80 off in women's sizes.

The Danner Trail 2650 Campo hiking shoes hold a spot on our expert guide to the best hiking shoes as our favorite shoes for stability, and are now available for just $120 at Danner.

This pair features sock-like leather and textile uppers, which protect you from the elements using dependable Gore-Tex membranes.

Outdoors expert Julia Clarke stood in bogs and streams to test the Trail 2650 Campo's waterproofing and found it to be watertight. Julia was also impressed by the comfy interiors and grippy Vibram outsoles.

"They have a nice, snug fit, loads of flex and good cushioning underfoot," reads her four-star review for Advnture.

"I’ve worn these a lot on rocky and muddy trails and in fairly torrential downpours and they perform really well with loads of grips and stability on slick and uneven surfaces."

These stylish hiking shoes are only reduced in Gore-Tex women's sizes. You can find the non-waterproof Trail 2650 Campo hiking shoes in men's sizes for their list price of $170 on the Danner website.

Women's Danner Trail 2650 Campo hiking shoes: $200 $120 at Danner

Save $80 These Danner hiking shoes are built to keep you dry and comfortable as you take on the trails. Their Vibram outsoles feature an aggressive formation of lugs to keep you from slipping as you hike.

Not in the US? You can look below for today's best Danner Trail 2650 Campo GTX hiking shoes deals where you are.