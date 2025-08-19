Yosemite National Park fires ranger who helped hang a trans pride flag on El Capitan

Yosemite National Park has fired a ranger who helped to hang a trans pride flag on El Capitan, despite a ban on flag displays only coming in after the event.

Shannon Joslin, who is trans and uses they-them pronouns, had worked as a ranger and wildlife biologist at the park since 2021, but was terminated after taking part in the display.

On May 19, they joined climbers from Trans is Natural, a group of trans, queer, and allied climbers, to hang what's thought to be the largest flag ever displayed on the iconic Yosemite rock formation.

The flag measured 55ft by 35ft (17m x 11m) and flew for 90 minutes to celebrate and welcome trans people after the Trump administration issued a variety of executive orders targeting them, and removed mentions of 'transgender' and 'intersex' people from government websites.

Weeks later, the park banned climbers from rigging large flags to wilderness fixtures, but there was no such ban in place when it was first hung.

Joslin told NBC that they were told they were fired for failing to "demonstrate acceptable conduct" by taking part in the display.

"I'm devastated," they said.

“We don’t take our positions in the park service to make money or to have any kind of huge career gains. We take it because we love the places that we work."

In response, NPS spokesperson Rachel Pawlitz told NBC that the service is "pursuing administrative action against several Yosemite National Park employees and possible criminal charges against several park visitors who are alleged to have violated federal laws and regulations related to demonstrations”.

Pawlitz declined to explain which regulations were allegedly violated, but emphasized that most demonstrations require a permit.

Trans is Natural isn't the only group to rig a flag to the side of El Cap in recent months.

In February, climbers rigged an upside-down American flag from El Cap during the peak's annual firefall display to protest the Trump administration's federal hiring freeze, which affected seasonal park workers. In June 2024, a "Stop the genocide" flag was unfurled to protest the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Hanging flags has been a tradition that climbers have done on El Cap for decades, and that’s both individuals who are visiting the park, but also employees that are on their off time,” continued Joslin.

"There’s never been any kind of ramifications to any of those flag-hanging activities. I’m the only one who’s been fired for it.”

Joslin now plans to seek legal counsel and contest the decision, promising to fight "tooth and nail" to defend their freedom of speech.