'Inexperienced and ill-prepared' - French mountain rescuers bemoan reckless social media hikers after a spike in call outs

Rescuers say incidents involving unprepared hikers are on the rise (stock image)

Frustrated mountain rescuers in France are making their voices heard after experiencing an increase in call-outs to help underprepared hikers.

Rescuers say that the rise of social media has led to inexperienced trekkers embarking on potentially dangerous hikes without the proper equipment or know-how.

Jeremie Pesenti of the Alpes de Grenoble mountain rescue told FranceInfo that his rescue office is receiving more calls from inexperienced hikers than ever before, as tourists set off "on a whim" without adequate knowledge of the area or the conditions they're likely to encounter.

Pesenti says these unorganized hikers "rely too much on what they find on social media and on apps that suggest routes," and "find themselves stuck because they do not have the technical skills to do that hike".

The Alps around Grenoble, France (Image credit: Getty Images)

These issues have been particularly prevalent in the summer, but could prove even more dangerous in the unforgiving weather and biting temperatures of winter in the mountains.

Fellow Alpes de Grenoble rescuer Lionel Chatain told FranceInfo about an incident involving city-dwellers who had seen beautiful pictures of the sunsets in the mountains surrounding Grenoble and decided to take the train there from Paris.

"They had not realized that in winter, there are not any paths as they are covered in snow, which can be hard, so you need crampons."

The hikers were also wearing insufficiently insulating clothing and were using their phones as flashlights.

Hiking advice

Heading into the mountains without adequate clothing or proper equipment can put you and your companions in extreme danger, especially in the winter months.

If you're keen to hike to a spot you've seen on social media, it's best to prepare well in advance and check out a few fundamental safety tips.

Wear the right clothing - Whatever time of year you're hiking, it's essential to wear the right clothing. In the summer months, this might consist of a breathable, sweat-wicking top and plenty of protection from the sun, including an effective sunhat. In the winter, you should bring plenty of layers and consider insulating items like a thick down jacket. A good pair of hiking shoes or boots is always necessary.

- Whatever time of year you're hiking, it's essential to wear the right clothing. In the summer months, this might consist of a breathable, sweat-wicking top and plenty of protection from the sun, including an effective sunhat. In the winter, you should bring plenty of layers and consider insulating items like a thick down jacket. A good pair of hiking shoes or boots is always necessary. Bring the correct gear - Additional gear like a spacious backpack and a reliable pair of trekking poles can come in very handy on the trails. If you're going to be trekking in the snow, you should consider wearing appropriate crampons to keep you upright. A good first aid kit should also always be in your gear list.

- Additional gear like a spacious backpack and a reliable pair of trekking poles can come in very handy on the trails. If you're going to be trekking in the snow, you should consider wearing appropriate crampons to keep you upright. A good first aid kit should also always be in your gear list. Research your hike and plan ahead - Have a clear plan of where you're going to trek and how long it will take. Familiarise yourself with the conditions you're likely to encounter. This way, you won't be surprised by anything on the trails and can hike with peace of mind.

Don't go alone - Hiking with a partner or in a group is always safer than going alone. Other hikers can help you in an emergency and arrange for your rescue if necessary.

- Hiking with a partner or in a group is always safer than going alone. Other hikers can help you in an emergency and arrange for your rescue if necessary. Use proper, up-to-date maps - Make sure to use an accurate, modern map or a suitable maps app. Some apps don't feature crucial topographic and safety information, so use a reliable outdoors navigation app like AllTrails or the OS Maps app.

- Make sure to use an accurate, modern map or a suitable maps app. Some apps don't feature crucial topographic and safety information, so use a reliable outdoors navigation app like AllTrails or the OS Maps app. Bring a GPS device - If you're heading into a remote area, it's worth investing in a satellite communicator. Devices like the Garmin InReach track your location and can be used to call for rescue regardless of how remote you are.