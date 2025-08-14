Hiker dies after being bitten by rattlesnake he picked up in Tennessee state park

The man reportedly picked the rattlesnake up on the trail

A man has died after being bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in a Tennessee state park.

Authorities say the hiker was about a half mile along a trail in Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy County on Friday, August 8, when he picked the rattlesnake up. The snake bit him in the hand.

Rescue crews were called to the scene at around 12:30pm where they administered CPR to the man, who has not been identified. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Savage Gulf State Park is approximately 65 miles northwest of Chattanooga and offers more than 60 miles of wilderness hiking trails.

Rattlesnake safety

Rattlesnake bites are rare, but it's important to be alert if you're hiking in areas where rattlesnakes are found. Rattlesnake activity rises with the temperatures, and they are most active between April and October.

The US Forest Service advises you to protect yourself from such accidental encounters by keeping your distance from rattlesnakes and wearing long hiking pants if you're off the beaten path.

It's safest to stick to well-used trails and avoid wading through tall grass or bushes where snakes may be hiding.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Make sure you are aware of where you're walking, and don't put your feet or hands anywhere you can't see. Learn more in our article on what to do if you see a snake on the trail.