Hiker dies after being bitten by rattlesnake he picked up in Tennessee state park
The man was a half mile along the trail when the incident occurred
A man has died after being bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in a Tennessee state park.
Authorities say the hiker was about a half mile along a trail in Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy County on Friday, August 8, when he picked the rattlesnake up. The snake bit him in the hand.
Rescue crews were called to the scene at around 12:30pm where they administered CPR to the man, who has not been identified. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Savage Gulf State Park is approximately 65 miles northwest of Chattanooga and offers more than 60 miles of wilderness hiking trails.
Rattlesnake safety
Rattlesnake bites are rare, but it's important to be alert if you're hiking in areas where rattlesnakes are found. Rattlesnake activity rises with the temperatures, and they are most active between April and October.
The US Forest Service advises you to protect yourself from such accidental encounters by keeping your distance from rattlesnakes and wearing long hiking pants if you're off the beaten path.
It's safest to stick to well-used trails and avoid wading through tall grass or bushes where snakes may be hiding.
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Make sure you are aware of where you're walking, and don't put your feet or hands anywhere you can't see. Learn more in our article on what to do if you see a snake on the trail.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.