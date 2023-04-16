Rossignol R-Skin Ultra cross country skis review: great for classic cross-country ski training and keeping fit

Advnture Verdict
The low maintenance, clip-in-and-go design of the Rossignol R-Skin Ultras leaves no room for excuses, and these skis are ideal for people looking to build and keep up their ski fitness, who want to take advantage of every hour of daylight.
Pros
- +
No waxing required
- +
Integrated binding plate
- +
Mohair is replaceable
Cons
- -
Edge-free
- -
Mohair eventually needs replacing
You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.
Rossignol R-Skin Ultra: first impressions
Made for fitness skiers and for training, the Rossignol R-Skin Ultra (available direct from Rossignol (opens in new tab)) is an agile classic ski for kicking and gliding in all conditions, with no waxing required. It truly does stake its claim as one of the best cross country skis out there.
• List price: $289.95 (US) / £286 (UK)
• Weight (per 198cm pair): 1,380g
• Base: Waxless R-SKIN
• Edges: None
• Sidecut: 48mm / 44mm / 46mm
• Sizes: 176cm, 181cm, 186cm, 191cm, 196cm, 201cm
Built-in mohair inserts give this ski grip to propel you forward. And it comes with a pre-installed binding plate that lets the ski flex naturally for the best experience on snow (learn more about cross country ski bindings here).
The Rossignol R-Skin Ultra boasts superb snow feel, excellent precision and good glide. It also has a low barrier to entry. Whether you’re an athletic person looking for a new cardio activity, or a skier who wants to hit the trails without having to prep your skis, this design delivers.
Rossignol R-Skin Ultra: on the slopes
Sometimes waxing can be the biggest barrier to hitting the snow on cross country skis, but the Rossignol R-Skin Ultras will kick and glide for around 100 to 150 days before you need to replace the mohair.
In the track, they’re precise and powerful, with a similar lightweight honeycomb construction core that you will typically find in race skis, but more reasonably priced. The cap is constructed with multidirectional fiberglass that balances flex and torsional rigidity from tip to tail. This construction kept me in control when the snow was soft, icy and everything in between.
Vermont-based writer, photographer and adventurer, Berne reports on hiking, biking, skiing, overlanding, travel, climbing and kayaking for category-leading publications in the U.S., Europe and beyond. In the field, she’s been asked to deliver a herd of llamas to a Bolivian mountaintop corral, had first fat-biking descents in Alaska, helped establish East Greenland’s first sport climbing and biked the length of Jordan. She’s worked to help brands clean up their materials and manufacturing, and has had guns pulled on her in at least three continents.
Most Popular
By Kim Fuller
By Jack McKeown