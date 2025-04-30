"A serious error of judgement" - watch the terrifying moment a plane cuts between line of racing skiers in the Alps

Skiers taking part in the prestigious Mezzalama Trophy ski-mountaineering race received the fright of their lives when a small passenger plane dived towards them and narrowly avoided a collision.

A video captured by alpinist Luca Calzone shows the small aircraft landing on the Sesia Pass section of the 15,203ft (4,634m) Monte Rosa Massif before taking an unexpected turn and bombing through a line of skiers just before it took off again.

No one was injured in the incident.

The pilot, who could potentially be held criminally responsible and lose his license, is now under investigation by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA).

A FOCA spokesperson told the Keystone-ATS news agency that it had opened proceedings to "clarify the facts and take appropriate measures."

The pilot has since apologized to skiers and fellow pilots for what he describes as a "serious error of judgement."

In a letter published by Italian and Swiss media, the unnamed pilot said: “I am deeply sorry for the community that I love more than anything else. I hope this never happens to any of you."

The Geneva Aéroclub, which owns the aircraft, has confirmed that the pilot reported the incident to authorities on the same day.

Racers take part in an earlier stage of the ISMF World Cup in March this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mezzalama Trophy is the third-highest ski-mountaineering race in the world. It pits 1,000 of the world's best racers against each other over 28 miles (45km) of unforgiving mountain terrain.

Skiers gain more than 10,738ft (3,272m) of total elevation and tackle precarious ridges, ice climbs, and descents as they cross the Monte Rosa massif. The event is part of the annual ISMF Long Distance World Cup, which decides the world's best ski-mountaineers.