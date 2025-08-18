Horrified hiker watches as friend is dragged off trail by aggressive bear in Japanese forest

A hiker in Japan has died after being attacked by a brown bear on the trail.

Sota Keisuke, 26, was descending Japan's 5,450ft (1,661m) Mount Rausu with a friend when the animal approached and began acting aggressively. He reportedly tried to fight the bear off but sustained severe injuries, with his legs profusely bleeding.

Unable to help, Keisuke's friend called the police and watched in horror as his fellow trekker was dragged into the woods. Following the attack, authorities swiftly closed nearby trails and airlifted 71 people away from the area.

Rescue efforts were also launched, and on Friday, August 15, Keisuke was found and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The same day, rescuers found and shot three bears in the area where he was killed.

In November 2023, a brown bear killed two and attacked three others on Mount Daisengen on Hokkaido.

A brown bear family (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bear safety

Bear attacks are on the rise in Japan. From April 2023 to 2024, there were a record 219 incidents, including six deaths.

They're considered to be a little less dangerous in the US, with far fewer attacks and roughly two to three people killed each year on average. Still, it's important to know what to do if you come face-to-face with a bear, so check out some of our top safety tips.

Stick to established trails - The safest way to deal with bears is to avoid them altogether. Most bears want to be left alone by humans and rarely stray onto established trails.

- The safest way to deal with bears is to avoid them altogether. Most bears want to be left alone by humans and rarely stray onto established trails. Hike in groups - Hiking in large groups can deter bears as they will be able to sense you coming and leave the area.

- Hiking in large groups can deter bears as they will be able to sense you coming and leave the area. If you encounter a bear - Keep calm. Speak in a loud, steady voice and slowly wave your arms, so the bear knows you're not prey. Aim to make yourself appear as big as possible.

Do not run - Adult bears can run at speeds of up to 30mph (48kmph), covering 110 yards (100 meters) in only seven seconds, so you've got no chance of outpacing one. Running can trigger predatory instincts, so stay calm and move slowly.

- Adult bears can run at speeds of up to 30mph (48kmph), covering 110 yards (100 meters) in only seven seconds, so you've got no chance of outpacing one. Running can trigger predatory instincts, so stay calm and move slowly. If you're attacked by a brown or grizzly bear - Play dead. Lie flat on your stomach with your hands clasped around your neck and legs spread. This will signal that you’re not a threat and will make it harder for the bear to turn you over.

- Play dead. Lie flat on your stomach with your hands clasped around your neck and legs spread. This will signal that you’re not a threat and will make it harder for the bear to turn you over. If you're attacked by a black bear - Do not play dead. Try to escape to a secure shelter like a building or car. If you're unable to escape, fight back by attacking the bear's face with whatever you can find around you. Use bear spray if you have it.

For more tips, check out our expert bear safety guide.