Seventh person dies in Snowdonia during deadly season for hikers in the Welsh national park

The view to Crib Goch and the Pyg Track with Llyn Glaslyn and Llyn Llydaw from the Yr Wyddfa summit, Gwynedd, Wales

A 36-year-old man has become the seventh person to lose their life in Snowdonia this year, after falling from a notorious ridge walk.

The unnamed man was scrambling along the knife-edge Crib Goch section of Yr Wyddfa, otherwise known as Mount Snowdon, in Eryri National Park (Snowdonia), when he slipped and fell to his death.

Local mountain rescue teams rushed to the scene via helicopter, but found the man dead when they arrived.

"We are saddened to confirm that a 36-year-old man has died following a fall from Crib Goch in Eryri National Park on Saturday, 16 August," they said in a statement from the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team.

"Emergency services, including North Wales Police and the Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, responded to reports of a man falling from the ridge at approximately 11.30am.

"The man was recovered from the mountain by helicopter but was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene."

A deadly year in the mountains

The man is believed to be the seventh person to lose their life in Eryri this year.

In February, Doctor Charlotte Crook died on the Glyder Fach mountain. The 30-year-old lost her footing and fell onto rough terrain. Her partner also fell and sustained serious head injuries on his way to her position, where he performed CPR until rescuers arrived. Crook died at the scene.

Just days later, university student Maria Eftimova succumbed to serious injuries after she tumbled down the north ridge of Tryfan, a 3,010ft (918m) peak in the park.

Trecherous terrain over Crib Goch, on Yr Wyddfa, otherwise known as Mount Snowdon (stock image) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In May, a walker died after falling from the perilous Y Gribin scrambling route, which is rated grade one for difficulty, and another hiker perished after he was seen ascending Yr Wyddfa.

The following month, the bodies of two women were pulled from a popular swimming spot in the Nant Gwynant valley, after heavy rainfall turned the formerly gentle waters violent and created a dangerous undercurrent.

People lose their lives every year in Eryri National Park, with most fatalities occurring on the towering Yr Wyddfa.

Hiking safety

Hiking in the UK may seem like something of a doddle in comparison to the extreme conditions elsewhere, but it can still be dangerous, especially if you're underprepared.

Take a look at some of our top safety tips if you're planning a trip to a national park like Eryri.

Take plenty of food and water - Correct nutrition is essential all year round, so make sure to bring an adequate supply of fluids and snacks.

- Correct nutrition is essential all year round, so make sure to bring an adequate supply of fluids and snacks. Wear the right footwear - Conditions underfoot are especially trecherous in the mountains. A grippy and dependable pair of hiking shoes or boots can keep you upright without sacrificing comfort on the trails.

- Conditions underfoot are especially trecherous in the mountains. A grippy and dependable pair of hiking shoes or boots can keep you upright without sacrificing comfort on the trails. Prepare for darkness - Injuries and unforeseen obstacles can slow your progress on the trails. Take a powerful flashlight or headlamp, even if you're not planning to hike at night.

Bring plenty of layers - The higher you hike, the colder it will get. Pack plenty of layers, including something insulating like a thick down jacket if you're ascending a challenging peak.

- The higher you hike, the colder it will get. Pack plenty of layers, including something insulating like a thick down jacket if you're ascending a challenging peak. Have a way of calling for help - Satellite communicators like the Garmin InReach aren't dependent on cell signals, so they can be used in remote locations to send an SOS signal if you have an accident.

- Satellite communicators like the Garmin InReach aren't dependent on cell signals, so they can be used in remote locations to send an SOS signal if you have an accident. Plot your route ahead of time - Research where you're going to trek and how long it will take. This way, you won't be surprised by anything on the trails and can hike with peace of mind.

Go with others - Hiking is far safer with a partner or in a group, as they can offer assistance and get help in an emergency.

- Hiking is far safer with a partner or in a group, as they can offer assistance and get help in an emergency. Know your limits - Check the weather forecast before you start hiking. If overhead or underfoot conditions are too dangerous, then abandon your trek. Don't test your limits on dangerous mountains or scrambling sections like Crib Goch.

For more safety tips, check out our expert guide to hiking hazards and how to avoid them.