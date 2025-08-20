Patagonia's legendary Nano Puff Jacket is a gigantic 40% off right now, and hikers call it the "perfect cool weather shell"

You can grab this awesome jacket for less than $145

Just last week, we announced that Patagonia had made some tweaks to its legendary Nano Puff Jacket, and that means there are great deals to be found on the older model.

Right now, you can pick up the perennially popular Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket for just $142.99 at Patagonia. That's a great savings of 40% off the regular asking price for this lightweight puffy jacket, which Patagonia customers give 4.6 stars.

"The perfect cool weather shell or cold weather mid layer. Very comfortable, tailored fit, great colour. Simple to maintain with a cold water wash and hang to dry. Highly recommend," writes one customer.

The secret to the Nano Puff's success? It's super warm, thanks to PrimaLoft Gold Insulation, but also amazingly light at just 12 ounces. That means that while it can add that life-saving insulation you need when you wear it as a mid layer for skiing or winter hiking, it can also be packed away neatly in your carry-on for adventure travel and makes the perfect outer layer for alpine starts and cool summer evenings.

Synthetic insulation continues to keep you warm when it gets wet, so this jacket is a fair choice for damp days too and is treated with DWR to fend off a light drizzle.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Utility Blue colorway, while you can still make healthy savings on other colors. and you can take 30% off women's sizing in Lagom Blue.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Patagonia Nano Puff jackets where you are.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket: $239 $142.99 at Patagonia Save $104 The Patagonia Nano Puff excels as a micro-belay parka and doubles as an insulated jacket on quick alpine dashes. Crafted from premium recycled materials, it protects you and the planet. Check deals on women's sizing.

Needless to say, eco creds abound with this jacket, which boasts a bluesign-approved recycled polyester ripstop shell as well as recycled insulation.

There are two zippered handwarmer pockets for stashing gear, plus a zippered and internal chest pocket that doubles as a stuff sack with a reinforced carabiner clip-in loop.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Patagonia Nano Puff jackets near you: