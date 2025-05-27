Swiss Alps avalanche tragedy: five skiers found dead on glacier after climbers discover multiple pairs of abandoned skis

The bodies of five skiers have been found on a glacier in the Swiss Alps.

Climbers alerted local authorities after finding abandoned skis near the summit of Rimpfischhorn on Saturday. A helicopter was sent to survey the area, which is near the Zermatt resort, The Guardian reported, and five bodies were quickly found on the Adler Glacier.

A spokesperson from Air Zermatt, which flew a rescue mission to the site, said the abandoned skis were at an altitude of around 13,100ft (4,000m) on the route up the Rimpfischhorn from the Britannia Hut.

Three of the bodies were found on the debris of an avalanche a few hundred feet below where the skis were spotted, they said. Two other bodies were located further up the mountain.

The identities of the five have not been confirmed yet, it is thought a sixth skier was in the group. An investigation is underway.

Zermatt is visited by British and European tourists; the nationalities of the skiers have not yet been released (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rimpfischhorn is a mountain in the Pennine Alps of Switzerland, in the south west, near the border with northern Italy. The mountain chain links the Mellich and Allalin glaciers and is popular with backcountry skiers.

Zermatt is one of Switzerland's premier ski destinations with views of the Matterhorn. Last month heavy snowfall in the area triggered avalanches and authorities closed roads.

Avalanches can occur on any slope that is 30-degrees or more and is covered in snow and ice. They can be triggered by a snow storm, a change in temperature, or by human behavior.

If you're planning a snow trip, read our feature on an introduction to the risks and warning signs of snow slides. Our expert guide on how to read an avalanche forecast gives vital advice to help keep you safe.