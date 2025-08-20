Stubborn mutt! 66lb dog rescued from the trails after refusing to move - here’s how to hike safely with your four-legged friend

Rescuers in England's Lake District National Park were called to a unique situation, after a stubborn dog refused to move, despite the best efforts of his owners.

The four-legged trekker came to a halt while traversing the loose rock and uneven underfoot terrain of the Wast Water Screes, underneath the Illgill Head and Whin Rigg fells, with its two human companions.

At 66lb (30kg), the pooch was too heavy to pick up and carry, so the hikers were left with no alternative but to call for emergency help.

Wast Water seen from below the Screes in the Lake District National Park, England (Image credit: Getty Images)

In response, rescuers from the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (WMRT) deployed a boat across Wast Water to pick up the stranded trio, who then walked back to their campsite.

How to hike with your dog

Exploring the trails with your furry friends can be a great way to get some exercise and make lifelong memories together, but there are a few things to know first. Here are some fundamentals to keep in mind if you want to hike with your dog.

Prepare to carry them - Hiking trails, especially harder ones, often feature challenging obstacles, like ladder stiles, chained-up gates, and metal mesh bridges with holes big enough for paws to slip through. There's also the risk of injury. Either way, you'll probably have to carry your dog at one point or another, so make sure you're capable of doing so.

- Hiking trails, especially harder ones, often feature challenging obstacles, like ladder stiles, chained-up gates, and metal mesh bridges with holes big enough for paws to slip through. There's also the risk of injury. Either way, you'll probably have to carry your dog at one point or another, so make sure you're capable of doing so. Check the temperature - Scorching temperatures are made even worse under a thick coat of fur, so make sure to check the forecast and avoid long hikes when the sun's out. This will depend on your dog's breed, age, and the amount of shade you're likely to encounter on the trails, so do your research beforehand.

- Scorching temperatures are made even worse under a thick coat of fur, so make sure to check the forecast and avoid long hikes when the sun's out. This will depend on your dog's breed, age, and the amount of shade you're likely to encounter on the trails, so do your research beforehand. Plan for diversions - Fallen trees, washed-away trails, and other unsurpassable obstacles may force you to divert from your planned route, so prepare yourself and your dog for an extra mile or two.

Use your leash - You might be surprised by how often you need to have your dog on a leash in the wilderness. Sheep, goats, cows, and other animals can all be easily disturbed, and you'll need to be especially careful if you're passing through bear country.

- You might be surprised by how often you need to have your dog on a leash in the wilderness. Sheep, goats, cows, and other animals can all be easily disturbed, and you'll need to be especially careful if you're passing through bear country. Pack for your dog - Give yourself peace of mind by packing gear to help your dog when things don't go to plan. This could include a GPS tracker in case you lose touch, an LED collar for late finishes, and plenty of water in case it gets too hot.

- Give yourself peace of mind by packing gear to help your dog when things don't go to plan. This could include a GPS tracker in case you lose touch, an LED collar for late finishes, and plenty of water in case it gets too hot. Pick up behind you - There's little worse than a walker who refuses to pick up after their dog, so bring plenty of bags and do the right thing if required.

- There's little worse than a walker who refuses to pick up after their dog, so bring plenty of bags and do the right thing if required. Look out for ticks - Ticks often attach themselves to dogs and find refuge in thick fur. Make sure you know how to spot one and invest in a good tick remover to get rid of the pests.

For more information, check out our expert guide to hiking with a dog.

The best first aid kits : be prepared for accidents and emergencies

The best hiking pants: don't let winter slow you down with our top trail trousers