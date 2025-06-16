Dramatic finish in the latest Climbing World Cup bouldering round as Pan Yufei strikes late to take gold, edging out Mejdi Schalck

The Chinese climber took his first World Cup title in Bern

This weekend's bouldering round of the IFSC climbing World Cup ended in dramatic fashion as Pan Yufei struck late to grab gold, edging out Mejdi Schalck by the narrowest of margins.

The win was the first World Cup title for the Chinese climber and came despite a highly competitive men's field.

Britain's Erin McNeice won the women's competition, holding off teen sensation Annie Sanders to secure her first bouldering gold.

Read on for our rundown of all the action from Bern.

Men's competition

All eyes were on Schalck in the men's competition after his thrilling "comeback" gold in Prague last week. The Frenchman was in the lead in Bern as he headed into the final route, securing the zone on the fourth problem and closing with 84.1 points.

But it was on that last problem that Yufei edged him into second place, finishing with 84.2 points and taking his first bouldering World Cup medal. World number one Anraku Sorato ended up going home with bronze with a score of 83.7.

Pan has previously won a bronze medal in Xiamen in 2017 and a silver medal in Villars in 2019, both in Lead Climbing. The 24-year-old told the IFSC the win "feels unreal."

"The last few years have been really tough for myself, I struggled so much and I thought I was not good enough."

However, he explains that a recent change of approach may be the reason behind his surprise win.

“I started to change my mind and not put too much pressure on myself. At the beginning of the season, it was not so good, but this time I just wanted to enjoy myself.”

Schalck, 20, has been in every bouldering final this season and last week in Prague he surged to pole position with an eye-opening score of 99.1 in the final, 15 points ahead of Japan's Anraku.

However, Anraku's massive overall bouldering lead remains insurmountable ahead of the final stop in Innsbruck at the end of the month.

Women's competition

In the women's competition, Britain's Erin McNiece also clinched her first bouldering World Cup gold, and her career third over the weekend.

Despite a strong showing from the sensational Annie Sanders, 17, who took an early lead and finished with 84.4, McNiece expertly topped all four problems and easily won with 99.5. She was one of only two climbers to complete the third boulder, giving her an easy lead over the competition. She now holds fourth place overall in bouldering.

“I am happy, elated, and quite shocked. It just feels so good,” McNeice told the IFSC following her win.

“It feels pretty good to get a gold in both. It is a massive long-term goal for me, and it feels so good to tick it off.”

Britain's Erin McNiece also clinched her first bouldering World Cup gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Annie Sanders continues to lead the women's table. Her silver medal marked her third podium finish of 2025, having already taken gold in Keqiao, China, and bronze in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Japan's Miho Nonaka had to settle for third place, coming in just 0.1 points behind Sanders on Sunday. The bronze is the 26th career World Cup medal for Nonaka.

What is the IFSC World Cup?

The IFSC World Cup is a year-long climbing competition that pits the world's best climbers head-to-head in lead climbing, speed climbing, and bouldering competitions.

Annie Sanders continues to lead the women's table (Image credit: Getty Images)

It takes place across 14 different World Cup stages, held across the globe and throughout the year.

Points from each competition are tallied up, and climbers are ranked on separate leaderboards for each discipline. These rankings decide the eventual world champions.

What's next?

The world's best boulderers will return to the wall next week for one more round of the IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.

The sixth and final bouldering round of the 2025/26 competition will take place over three days in the Tyrolean capital.