"We can now bring her home to rest" - Body found two months after Californian woman was swept into fast-moving water at Sequoia National Park

Rescuers at Sequoia National Park have found a body in the search for a missing Californian woman who was swept away from the shore while trying to help her sister.

Jomarie Calasanz, 26, was pulled into fast-moving waters in the Kaweah River and carried away on May 25. After two months of searching, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park shared a statement on Wednesday, July 30, saying that rescuers had located a body and confirmed it to be hers.

The search, which took place throughout June and July, included the use of drones, ground teams, dive teams, and dogs, but was brought to a halt by dangerous weather conditions in July.

Calasanz's body was finally discovered on July 24, less than a mile from where she had disappeared.

"Water flow calculations were continually monitored, and it was determined July 24 would be the first and best opportunity to safely locate Jomarie," reads the statement.

"The National Park Service, Sheriff Boudreaux, and the men and women of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to Jomarie's family."

A post shared by SequoiaKingsCanyonNPS (@sequoiakingsnps) A photo posted by on

The La Puente resident had been swimming with her sister, Joanne, who was pulled away from the shore by a strong current. Calasanz swam out to save her sister before both women were dragged further. Joanne told the Los Angeles Times that she was able to find her footing, but Jomarie was swept into the river.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After the discovery, Francis Calasanz thanked the rescue crews, and everyone involved in the search in a Facebook post on behalf of the Calasanz family.

It reads: "Praise God for an amazing outcome to such a terrible tragedy. We thank Him and His Goodness and though our hearts remain heavy with sorrow, we are deeply grateful to share that Jomarie has been found, and after 65 days, we can now bring her home to rest."

Open water safety

Following the announcement, officials at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park took the opportunity to warn visitors about the water's dangers.

"We would like to remind the public that rivers remain dangerous even with lower flow rates later in the season," they said in a statement.

"Please stay away from swift water, be sure to wear a life jacket, and keep children close along the river’s edge."

The Kaweah River in California, USA (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swimming in open water can be a safe and enjoyable activity if done right, but it's important to remember the essentials.

Be wary of currents - Strong currents can be extremely dangerous. Make sure you know how to spot one, and if you're caught in a current, swim parallel to the shore until it peters out

- Strong currents can be extremely dangerous. Make sure you know how to spot one, and if you're caught in a current, swim parallel to the shore until it peters out Check the water quality - Rivers, ponds, and open water environments can fall victim to dangerous water pollution. Check pollution levels before you take a dip with the How's My Waterway map in the US and the Surfers against Sewage map in the UK.

- Rivers, ponds, and open water environments can fall victim to dangerous water pollution. Check pollution levels before you take a dip with the How's My Waterway map in the US and the Surfers against Sewage map in the UK. Don't jump in - You never know what lies beneath the surface, so wade, don't jump into open water. A belly flop could endanger you and nearby wildlife.

- You never know what lies beneath the surface, so wade, don't jump into open water. A belly flop could endanger you and nearby wildlife. Swim with others - Mitigate the risks of open water swimming by taking a friend or going with a group that can offer assistance in the case of an emergency.

- Mitigate the risks of open water swimming by taking a friend or going with a group that can offer assistance in the case of an emergency. Wear the right gear - Good swimming kit is essential in open water environments. Rivers, lakes, seas, and ponds are almost always colder than open-air and indoor pools, so don't be afraid to wear a wetsuit. If you start to feel chilly, leave the water and wrap yourself in something insulating like a reliable changing robe.

For more open water safety guidance, check out our expert guide.