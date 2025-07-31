"Farewell to a wonderful person" - Double Olympic champion killed by falling rocks in Karakoram mountains climbing accident

A two-time Olympic gold medalist has died after she was struck by falling rocks while climbing in Pakistan.

Laura Dahlmeier, 31, had ascended around 18,700ft (5,699.8m) on Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range when she was struck and fatally wounded by falling rocks on Monday, July 28.

The German athlete had won seven biathlon world championships and made history as the first woman to claim sprint and pursuit golds in the same games at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Her climbing partner, Marina Eva, quickly issued a distress call, prompting a large-scale rescue effort. Eva was uninjured and able to safely ascend from the mountain the following day, but rescue efforts were hampered by unforgiving weather conditions and low visibility.

On Wednesday, July 30, a spokesman for the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government confirmed Dahlmeier's death and said that rescuers hadn't been able to retrieve her body, but a final decision on retrieval lay with her family.

A statement posted to her Instagram said Dahlmeier hadn't wanted anyone to risk their lives to recover her body in the case of an accident.

A separate post reads: "Farewell to a wonderful person! Laura enriched the lives of many, including our own, with her warm and straightforward manner.

"We are deeply grateful, dear Laura, that we were allowed to share our lives with you. Our shared moments and memories give us the strength and courage to continue on our path."

Tributes

Dahlmeier was a beloved figure on the biathlon stage, and her death has been met with an outpouring of grief from the Olympic community.

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry described the incident as "deeply shocking for all of us in the Olympic Movement".

"She will be remembered forever. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very difficult time."

Dahlmeier in action at the 2024 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Triple Olympic luge champion Felix Loch, who represented Germany alongside Dahlmeier, offered a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram account.

It reads: "Laura, you are and will remain not only one of the most successful biathletes of all time, but above all a true role model – for us athletes and for the entire winter sports community.

"You were always genuine, modest, warm-hearted, and fully engaged".

The Karakoram mountains

The Karakoram mountain range is a collection of peaks spanning five countries and 29,789 square miles (77,153km2). It falls mainly in the Kashmir region of India, Pakistan, and China, with the northwestern corner extending into Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The range includes four peaks over 26,000ft (8,000m), and is best known as the home of the world's second-tallest mountain, the monstrous K2. Because of its remote location and treacherous underfoot conditions, K2 is considered to be one of the world's most dangerous mountains, with a death rate of over 20%.

The jagged Laila Peak seen from the Gondogoro Glacier in Pakistan (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 20,118ft (6,132m), Laila Peak isn't one of the biggest mountains in the Karakoram region, but it still presents significant dangers due to its remoteness and unpredictable weather conditions.