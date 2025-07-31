Tough Gore-Tex uppers and sturdy Vibram outsoles? These vibrant Merrell hiking boots caught our eye, and are now almost $70 off at Backcountry

For all their high-tech features and quality craftsmanship, the best hiking boots are usually limited to dark colorways. But that doesn't have to be the case! If you're after a dependable pair to help you stand out on the trails, check out these vibrant boots from Merrell, now 30% off at Backcountry.

The Rogue Hiker Mid hiking boots combine an eye-catching design with several trustworthy features for long-distance trekking, and are now available for as low as $160.96 in men's and women's sizes.

Their bright, abrasion-resistant uppers are made from a synthetic TPU mesh and feature Gore-Tex membranes to protect against the elements. Gore-Tex is a popular choice for hiking boots, due to its reliable waterproofing and decent breathability.

Float Pro Foam midsoles are designed to keep your feet feeling as fresh as a daisy, and an 8mm drop provides decent heel cushioning and midfoot support.

Experienced trekkers will be pleased to see this pair's Vibram Megagrip outsole. Vibran is trusted by brands across the globe for its stable and dependable outsoles. This one features an aggressive lug formation, designed to dig into uneven trails and keep you from slipping as you hike.

Merrell Rogue Hiker Mid Gore-Tex men's hiking boots: $229.95 $160.96 at Backcountry

Save $69 These tough Merrell hiking boots combine multiple trustworthy features, like Vibram outsoles and Gore-Tex uppers. There's also an 8mm drop, and plenty of midfoot support to help you hike in comfort.

Merrell Rogue Hiker Mid Gore-Tex women's hiking boots: $229.95 $160.96 at Backcountry

Save $69 These bright Merrell hiking boots are designed to offer some much-needed support during long-distance hikeing expeditions. Their Float Pro Foam midsoles and 8mm drop aim to provide a comfortable and cushioned hiking experience.

