Thinking about switching to barefoot hiking boots? You just got even more to choose from, as Vivobarefoot releases two new contrasting styles - built for fast hiking and the toughest of environments
The Primus Trail Flow Mid hiking boots are a super-lightweight pair, while the limited edition Desert ESC boots are built for blistering heat and sandy trails
Barefoot hiking is a rapidly growing phenomenon in the outdoor world, as trekkers ditch the traditional rock plates and chunky outsoles of conventional hiking boots and shoes in favor of footwear that allows them to feel the ground beneath their feet as they move.
If you're keen to connect with nature and feel every inch of the trails, then you might want to check out the two latest models from barefoot specialist Vivobarefoot.
The new Primus Trail Flow Mid and Desert ESC hiking boots both feature minimalist outsoles built to allow your feet to flex, something that the brand says will actually make them stronger over time.
The Primus Trail Flow Mid
The Primus Trail Flow Mid boots are a super-minimalist pair, designed for fast, dynamic movement on the trails.
Their ultra-lightweight uppers are made from a water-resistant combination of recycled polyester and spandex. There's no insole to maximize the barefoot feeling, and the trail flow outsole aims to keep you close to the ground without compromising grip.
All in all, they weigh just 0.5oz (229g) (women's size 7.5) per boot, which puts them in the super-lightweight category, comparable to previous Vivobarefoot models like the Magna Lite SG.
Although the main materials in this pair are vegan, Vivobarefoot hasn't been able to confirm the status of smaller components like the adhesives and dyes used in production. The Vivobarefoot website reads: "Whilst we believe the shoes are vegan, we’re not yet able to guarantee it and want to be fully transparent."
At $220 (£170), these Vivobarefoot boots are a touch pricier than some other models on the market, but not outrageously expensive.
The Desert ESC
The Desert ESC hiking boots are a limited edition barefoot pair built to thrive in the blistering heat of the world's toughest desert environments.
They're made from tough, naturally moisture-wicking camel leather, designed to protect your feet from animals and debris on the trail without sacrificing breathability. The ESC Michelin outsole is also tough and features an aggressive lug formation to keep you from slipping while maintaining a barefoot feel.
The Desert ESC hiking boots weigh in at 1.2lb (551g) (men's size 9), which is pretty light considering the heft of other high-performance expedition boots.
This pair's price tag of $295 (£240) is also on the expensive side, although it's not too dissimilar to other desert models like the Quest 4D Gore-Tex Forces 2 boots from Salomon, which retail for $260 (£200).
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.