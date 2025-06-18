Watch amazing new speed climbing record – "the fastest speed climbing run ever done in Europe" – being set at the IFSC European Cup

Yaroslav Tkach reacts after competing in the Men's Speed elimination round at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024

The second European Cup in speed climbing in Zakopane, Poland, saw Ukranian climber Yaroslav Tkach taking gold with an incredible sub-five-second result.

In the final, Tkach completed the run in 4.93 seconds, beating fellow Ukrainian Hryhorii Ilchyshyn, who took silver with 4.97 seconds.

It was the second speed competition of the IFSC 2025 European Cup circuit.

Tkach's time has been touted as an unofficial European record on the official Ukranian Speed Climbing Instagram account, ua_speed_climbing

Check out the incredible performance, which they say is the "fastest speed climbing run ever done in Europe".

Competition speed climbing, as governed by the IFSC, takes place on 49ft (15m) artificial walls. Climbers race up a 5-degree overhanging wall, with an auto-belaying system from the top.

The European Cup Series 2025 now breaks as speed climbers prepare for the upcoming IFSC World Cup events in Krakow, Poland (July 5-6) and Chamonix, France (July 11013). The next stop on the IFSC European Cup circuit is St. Pölten, Austria on August 17.

