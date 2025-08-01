"We were able to take a monster off the streets" - suspect arrested and charged after couple murdered while hiking in Arkansas

Police have been hunting for a suspect since July 26 (stock image)

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of two hikers, who were killed in front of their young children in an Arkansas state park last weekend.

Former teacher Andrew James McGann was arrested in a barbershop in Springdale on Wednesday, July 30, after a five-day search in which police released a composite sketch and asked hikers to check back through old pictures.

Police made the arrest after they identified the vehicle belonging to a man they suspect of killing Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, on a remote trail in the Devil's Den State Park on July 26.

The couple, who had recently moved from South Dakota, were hiking with their two daughters, who police say are now safe with family.

According to a Facebook video posted by the barbershop's owners, and reported by CNN, McGann was mid-way through getting a haircut when plain-clothed officers arrived and asked if he was the owner of a car outside. Officers then arrested McGann and collected some of his hair.

He's since been charged with two counts of capital murder and was being held without bond as of Thursday, July 31.

Following the arrest, Arkansas Police Colonel Mike Hagar said: “I’m extremely grateful for the long hours and dedication that our agents put forward in bringing justice to this family.

"Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens."

Devil's Den State Park covers 2,500 acres of rugged Arkansas wilderness at the western edge of the Ozark Mountains, near the Arkansas / Oklahoma border.

The park is known for its scenic hiking trails and rock formations, although there's plenty of potentially tricky underfoot terrain, and it's very remote, so there's no cell phone service.