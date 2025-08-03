Yosemite murder-mystery thriller to return to the small screen: fans can look forward to a second season of Netflix hit Untamed

Good news outdoor lovers, Untamed has been renewed for a second season!

The murder-mystery series set in Yosemite National Park was a smash hit when it premiered on Netflix last month, earning critical acclaim and drawing plenty of eyeballs.

Although it's yet to confirm a release date, Netflix has announced that Untamed will be returning to our screens.

“I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life. The response to season one has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique," said lead actor Eric Bana, who plays the brooding special agent, Kyle Turner.

Season one follows Turner as he investigates the death of a woman who appears to have fallen from Yosemite's towering El Capitan. He teams up with fresh-faced National Park Service ranger Naya Vasquez, played by Lily Santiago, to investigate the incident, and soon realizes that all isn't what it seems.

You can watch the trailer for season one below:

UNTAMED | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show is set within Yosemite National Park, and takes viewers to all corners of the 1,169-square-mile (3,0282) wilderness area.

The series debuted earlier this month to worldwide success, topping Netflix’s global Top 10 English-language shows table for the week commencing July 14. It's now earned more than 25 million viewers.

Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is one of America's largest and most popular parks. It's visited by upwards of four million people annually, who come to run, hike, camp, and climb in the stunning North American wilderness.

Along with hundreds of picturesque hiking trails, Yosemite is home to the towering El Capitan peak, which sits around 7,569ft (2,307m) above sea level and offers breathtaking views to anyone bold enough to climb it.

El Cap is well-known in the climbing community, but gained new notoriety in 2018 with the release of Free Solo, a film documenting climber Alex Honnold's journey to become the first person to scale the Californian behemoth without additional safety equipment.