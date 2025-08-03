How to change your Garmin watch face: Customize the look of your high-tech sports watch with this handy guide

If you're into trail running, chances are you've considered getting yourself a high-tech sports watch from Garmin. The American brand has been creating top-notch fitness wearables since the release of the Forerunner 201 in 2003 and has developed a stellar reputation for quality.

These days, Garmin is the biggest name in the sports watch market, selling upwards of 10 million devices every year. The best Garmin watches combine sleek and dependable design with super-accurate GPS and plenty of health trackers to help you monitor your progress on the trails.

If you've just got your hands on a brand new Garmin, there's plenty to get used to.

Along with their vast range of health and fitness features, Garmin watches have plenty of options for customization. Whether you're using a top-end device like the Fenix 8 or a cheaper alternative like the Forerunner 55, several aspects of your watch can be adapted to suit your preferences.

One of the best ways to add a little personality to your Garmin watch is by changing its watch face. This is the initial visual display on your device, where the clock hands would be on an analog clock.

How to change your watch face

Garmin offers three different ways to personalize your watch face:

Personalize a pre-existing watch face on your device

Choose a new watch face in the Connect IQ store

Use your favorite photos to create a unique watch face using Garmin's Face It app.

All three methods can be completed in a few simple steps.

How to personalize a pre-existing watch face

Garmin watches come with an eye-catching handful of pre-existing watch faces, which you can customize to suit your individual preferences. There are loads of different parts of the watch face to personalize, including the layout, style of hands, style of numbers, and much more.

You can change your watch face wherever you are on the trails (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can personalize a pre-existing watch face by following these simple steps on your Garmin device.

Select Settings

Select Watch Face

Swipe up and down to choose your watch face

Select Add New if you want a minimal watch face

Once you've chosen a watch face, you can scroll through the available customization options

Select Apply to save your new watch face

How to a choose new watch face in the Connect IQ store

The Connect IQ store is a platform where you can access additional apps and functions for your Garmin watch. Along with compatible apps and widgets, there are thousands of unique watch faces to choose from.

You can access the Connect IQ store through its app and see available watch faces in a few simple steps.

Open the Connect IQ Store app on your mobile device

Select My Device

Select My Watch Faces

Watch face options in the Connect IQ store (Image credit: Future)

Scroll through the options to find your chosen watch face

Select settings

Adjust the available options to customize your watch face

Select Save

How to use your photos to create a unique watch face

Face It is an app, available on the Connect IQ store, which turns your favorite photos into watch faces. It's free to access and easy to use.

Open the Connect IQ app on your mobile device

Select Face It from the bottom menu

Select Add

Select Photos (to bring up your camera roll), Camera (to take a photo), or Preset Backgrounds (to choose from pre-installed options)

The Face It app in Garmin's Connect IQ store (Image credit: Future)

Select Allow Access

Select or take a photo, or choose a pre-installed option

Choose display options

Select Done or Save (depending on your device)

Select Install to add the watch face to your Garmin device