Watch the new Arc'teryx film following elite climber Nina Caprez's Moroccan adventure

Andrea follows the story of Nina Caprez and her family through catastrophe rocked Morocco

Elite climber Nina Caprez, an Arc'teryx sponsored athlete, has unveiled her new film: Andrea: an Unpaved Route. A story of motherhood, adversity, community and an uncompromising approach to adventure as a parent, it's an inspiring and deeply moving watch.

In the film, Nina, a decorated sport and big wall climber, along with her partner Jérémy Bernard and their daughter Lia, set out on a journey across Morocco. They drive through the country in Andrea, their personalized Unimog four-wheel drive truck and the centerpiece of a non-profit project to bring adventure to local communities. The truck comes complete with solar panels and an in-built climbing wall.

Andrea is a deeply moving watch (Image credit: Arc'teryx)

En route, they visit some beautifully remote and wild climbing spots, where Nina explores what it is to be a climber and a mother, connecting with other women along the way. It's a hopeful study in how adventure can be redefined as a parent and how relationships and communities can be forged through climbing, even in tough times.

In its early part, the film documents the circumstances surrounding the arrival of Nina's daughter Lia, who was born with a heart defect: a deformed aortic valve. "The world collapsed around us," says Nina in the film. Lia's subsequent recovery after surgery provides the springboard for their family adventure to Morocco and sets the emotional tone of the film.

Once in Morocco, a catastrophe strikes, putting the strength of their Andrea project to the test, as they seek to provide assistance in the aftermath.

Who is Nina Caprez?

Nina Caprez climbing in Morocco (Image credit: Jérémy Bernard)

Nina is a Swiss professional climber and Arc'teryx sponsored athlete who has conquered routes around the world, from classics on Oregon's Smith Rock to big walls in Patagonia and Kyrgyzstan. As one of the world's leading big wall and sport climbers, she has numerous first ascents to her name, including the first female ascents of El Niño (5.13c, 8a+) in Yosemite and of Merci la vie (also 5.13c, 8a+) on the famous North Face of the Eiger.

She and partner Jérémy Bernard, an extreme sports photographer, have forged a life together where they can continue to follow their passions.

Adventures don't always have to be paused by parenting, they can be redefined instead (Image credit: Jérémy Bernard)

Watch the film