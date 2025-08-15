Body found in Rocky Mountain National Park after widespread search for missing 23-year-old
Several search and rescue agencies have been working to find Blake Kieckhafer, who's been missing in the park for over a week
Authorities in the Rocky Mountain National Park have recovered a body in the search for a missing hiker, who was last seen in the Colorado park over a week ago.
Blake Kieckhafer, 23, from Omaha, Nebraska, was reported missing in the park on Monday, August 11, prompting a widespread search involving over 80 people. Rescuers from multiple agencies focused their attention on the Emerald Lake area and subsequently discovered what they believe to be Kieckhafer's body.
A National Park Service statement reads: "Rocky Mountain National Park rangers completed an on-scene investigation and recovery operations took place by helicopter. His body was flown to a landing zone in Rocky Mountain National Park and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office."
Rocky Mountain National Park rangers began search efforts for Blake Kieckhafer, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska. See full news release at https://t.co/nWygEqExu8 pic.twitter.com/qt0BozwNAsAugust 12, 2025
Kieckhafer was last seen on August 7 in the park's Upper Beaver Meadows area, where he was dropped off by a car-sharing service. He didn't appear to be adequately equipped for the night and carried only a small daypack.
The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is now "working on obtaining positive and scientific identification via DNA," reads a statement. An identification will be made once the next of kin is informed.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.