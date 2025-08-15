Body found in Rocky Mountain National Park after widespread search for missing 23-year-old

Several search and rescue agencies have been working to find Blake Kieckhafer, who's been missing in the park for over a week

Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park in Summer
Longs Peak in the Rocky Mountain National Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Authorities in the Rocky Mountain National Park have recovered a body in the search for a missing hiker, who was last seen in the Colorado park over a week ago.

Blake Kieckhafer, 23, from Omaha, Nebraska, was reported missing in the park on Monday, August 11, prompting a widespread search involving over 80 people. Rescuers from multiple agencies focused their attention on the Emerald Lake area and subsequently discovered what they believe to be Kieckhafer's body.

A National Park Service statement reads: "Rocky Mountain National Park rangers completed an on-scene investigation and recovery operations took place by helicopter. His body was flown to a landing zone in Rocky Mountain National Park and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office."

Kieckhafer was last seen on August 7 in the park's Upper Beaver Meadows area, where he was dropped off by a car-sharing service. He didn't appear to be adequately equipped for the night and carried only a small daypack.

Upper Beaver Meadows in Rocky Mountain National Park

Upper Beaver Meadows in Rocky Mountain National Park  (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is now "working on obtaining positive and scientific identification via DNA," reads a statement. An identification will be made once the next of kin is informed.

