Trailforks launches long-awaited Apple Watch app, saying "we’re meeting users where they are"

Get offline maps, on-wrist navigation and more with the new Trailforks Apple Watch App

Trailforks has finally released its long-awaited Apple Watch app, and you can now access and navigate trails offline, track your activities and monitor your performance all from your wrist. The move means you can access Trailforks' growing network of nearly 800,000 trails across the globe and seamlessly integrate your health and performance data across other apps.

Most of us run, hike or ride with a GPS watch these days, which allows us to do all of these things, but a recent survey by Strava reveals that the majority of people still prefer to use a third-party app, so it's no surprise that Trailforks has decided to get in on the action.

"Bringing our maps to Apple Watch is another way we’re meeting users where they are – with a unique app that puts the entire Trailforks trail network on an offline map, right on your wrist, making every adventure safer, smarter, and more fun,” says Trailforks founder Trevor May.

Just like AllTrails, there's both a free and a paid (Trailforks Pro) version, which offer different levels of access. Trailforks Pro users will have access to offline maps and navigation, the ability to add waypoints and Traildar directly from the map screen while you're on the go, plus you can view your current location on a Trailforks map, complete with nearby trails. If you have a trail you run or hike often, you'll also be able to quickly select it the next time you hit the trail.

Free users will have access to the following perks:

Start and stop your recordings with a single tap.

Record multiple activity types, including trail running, hiking, skiing and mountain biking.

Auto-pause functionality when you want to take a break.

Monitor your total time, distance, average speed, elevation gain, and heart rate in real-time.

Post-run analysis seamlessly integrated with your Trailforks account.

Visualize your ride or run with breadcrumb trails and location history.

Sync your health data directly into Apple’s Health app.

Trailforks is a user-generated trail management system. Check out our comparison of Trailforks vs AllTrails and learn more about the new Apple Watch app here.