“The day we have waited for years for”: UK’s tallest outdoor climbing wall opens to the public

The wall is part of a £7 million development at the edge of the Cotswolds

The tallest outdoor climbing wall in the UK has officially opened for business.

The massive outdoor lead climbing wall is 59ft (18m) high, which is roughly the length of a cricket pitch, and 114ft (35m) wide. It has over 25 lines to choose from and has already hosted the European Military Climbing Championships 2025.

The opening completes a £7 million development at 270 Climbing Park near the villages of Witcombe and Bentham, between Cheltenham and Gloucester, that now offers lead, top rope, auto belay, and bouldering facilities. Its owners say the project has been in the pipeline for years.

“The day we have waited for years for,” writes 270 Climbing Park in a Facebook post announcing the opening.

Posted by 270climbing on

The idea for 270 Climbing Park came when The Warehouse Climbing Centre, one of the oldest climbing gyms in the country, realized it had outgrown its venue in Gloucester, but the development has been hit by numerous delays from construction setbacks to Covid.

The new center, which held a soft opening in July for members only and is now fully open to the public, boasts outside speed walls, and more than 70 indoor routes with walls up to 55ft (17m) tall and a 26ft (8m) overhang where you can practice your heel hooks. There's also an auto belay balcony wall with 20 lines and an IFSC Competition Standard Bouldering Wall.

“Pictures don’t do things justice regarding the scale of the place so we do advise booking if you’re at all curious,” write the owners.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're new to climbing or coming back after a long break, check our guides to rock climbing for beginners and how to fit climbing shoes before you go.