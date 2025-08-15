Don't rub your eyes, this waterproof Arc'teryx jacket really is almost $180 off at REI - hurry and get your hands on the Beta AR while you still can!

Arc'teryx is one of the most in-demand outdoor brands at the moment, crafting top-notch hiking, trail-running, and winter sports gear to help outdoor goers do what they love most in comfort. So, you can imagine my surprise when I found one of their dependable waterproof jackets reduced by almost $180.

The Men's Arc'teryx Beta AR jacket aims to combine breathability with dependable protection from the elements, and is now available for just $420.93 at REI.

Its main body is made from Arc'teryx's lightweight N40d Most Rugged fabric, and protects you from the elements with three-layer Gore-Tex waterproofing. Gore-Tex membranes are a very popular choice for outdoor gear, due to their reliable waterproofing and decent breathability.

Ventilation is enhanced by large pit zips on either side of the jacket, which allow for some much-needed airflow as you get a sweat on.

An embedded RECCO reflector is also a handy touch that could come in useful in emergencies. The small battery-free transponder responds to detector signals, so search and rescue can locate you in dense wilderness and snowfall.

This tough Arc'teryx jacket is reduced to $420.93 in the sleek Electra/Soulsonic and Dynasty colorways, but you can find it for $510.93 in Black Sapphire and Black.

Men's Arc'teryx Beta AR jacket: $600 $420.93 at REI

Save $179 This waterproof Arc'teryx jacket is built to keep you dry and comfortable in the treacherous weather you're likely to encounter in the wilderness. It's also got a RECCO reflector to help rescuers locate you in an emergency.

