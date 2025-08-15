Cape Town to host 2027 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, with Table Mountain's trails set to "pose a stern challenge to elite runners"

The prestigious races will bring mountain runners to the trails of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head

Cape Town has been chosen to host the 2027 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, marking the first time the prestigious races will be held in Africa.

The 2027 races will be held between October 6 and 10, bringing runners from around the world to the challenging trails of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head, two iconic peaks that overlook the South African capital city, offering views of the Atlantic.

“There is surely no better backdrop to this prestigious event than our very own Wonder of the Natural World, the iconic Table Mountain," says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who also took the opportunity to warn aspiring competitors of the demands of the area's trails.

"Runners should not be fooled by her beauty and her fame – Table Mountain’s rugged trails and steep elevations will pose a stern challenge to elite runners and mass participants alike."

An estimated 1200 runners from more than 80 nations are predicted to compete in the championship races, with a further 2,000 runners joining the mass participation events.

Cape Town already hosts a race on the UTMB World Series circuit, the Ultra Trail Cape Town, due to take place this year on November 21 - 23, as well as the Cape Town Marathon and the Two Oceans Marathon, one of the most scenic ultras in the world. However, the news from the city's trails has not always been positive, with Tom Evans getting mugged during a training run for the Ultra Trail in November 2023, and a further three runners mugged during the race.

The World Mountain Running Championships started out as an annual fixture in 1985, while the World Trail Championships launched in 2007. The two events merged in 2021 and are held every other year. This year's races are scheduled to take place in Canfranc in northern Spain's Aragon Valley, September 25 - 28.