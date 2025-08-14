Open water swimmers to race in Chicago River for the first time in almost a century
Over 500 swimmers will take a dip in the Chicago River after authorities approved the open water swimming event for the first time since 1926
Open water swimmers will return to the Chicago River for the first time in over 98 years, after officials approved plans for a new Chicago River Swim race.
The last organized open water swimming event in the river was held in 1926, and organizers have opted against a return in recent years due to health and safety concerns. After denying the permit last year, officials have finally approved the planned event, which will take place next month.
The race will pit 500 qualified swimmers against each other over a one or two-mile race through downtown Chicago. It's been made possible after increased efforts to clean up the river and will raise funds for ALS research, local learn-to-swim efforts, and other charitable causes.
“The return of the Chicago River Swim marks a major victory for our city - a testament to decades of hard work revitalizing our river,” says Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
US Olympic bronze medalist Natalie Hinds will be among those taking part and says she feels "truly honored to be the featured athlete."
“Partnering with an event that champions local learn‑to‑swim programs in Chicago is both inspiring and deeply meaningful to me," reads her statement.
How to apply
Does swimming the Chicago River sound exciting to you? It's not just Olympians taking part!
Applications are currently open to the public and will remain so until Monday, August 18. There's no application fee, but prior swimming experience and fundraising efforts are required.
You can see further details and apply here.
