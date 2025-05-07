Pro wrestler claims to have set new world record performing skateboard stunt midway through Mount Everest climb

Pro All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Darby Allin, know for his daredevil stunts on bikes and in cars, is claiming to have made a world's skateboarding first. He's currently attempting to climb Mount Everest and while resting at Camp II has been filmed performing a kickflip, which he reckons is the highest stunt of its kind ever.

In a video shared on his Instagram account he performs the trick then claims elatedly: "There we go. We are at Everest Camp II and the elevation is – pull out the watch for official proof [...] – right there, 20,958ft. That is a world record for the highest elevation kickflip."

World famous professional skater Tony Hawk has commented underneath: "Do a kickflip! Now find some oxygen!"

Allin is currently climbing the world's highest mountain with Adventure Consultants; his trip began on April 8. On April 14 the tour operator posted the image below featuring Allin as the team saw Everest for the first time.

A typical Mount Everest expedition takes around two months but "Allin’s lack of prior experience in mountain climbing could extend his journey," reports Wrestling Headlines. "While roughly two-thirds of climbers reach the summit, the success rate is lower for those without experience, and about one percent of climbers face fatal risks," it says.

Allin originally planned to climb the mountain in 2024, but had to push back the expedition when he broke his foot performing a front flip in a wrestling match.

He has discussed the expedition publicly, imagining it will be a "humbling experience".

"I want to always dig deep down inside and remind myself of what I am capable of and who I am. I'm very excited for that opportunity to do with Everest and very grateful that AEW is letting me do this in the middle of my career," he said in an interview with Wrestling Inc.

"I've been doing so much breathing exercises now [sic]. I can hold my breath for 3 minutes and 40 seconds. And I'm just mentally training in case I get stuck under an avalanche... It's some of the most strenuous, hard, training I've ever done," he revealed in a separate interview with Wrestling Inc.