Massive search underway after cruise ship passenger vanishes while day hiking in Alaska

The woman failed to return to the ship after a hike in Juneau

A search operation is underway after a cruise ship passenger vanished while on a day hike in Alaska.

Officials from Juneau Police Department say they received a report of an overdue hiker identified as Marites Buenafe, who goes by the name Tess, just before 3pm on Tuesday, July 1.

Buenafe, a Kentucky resident, was a passenger on the Norwegian Bliss, a popular cruise ship that tours Alaska and was docked in Juneau. At around 7:30am on Tuesday, she told family members she planned to take the Goldbelt Tram up Mount Roberts and hike Gold Ridge and Gastineau Peak solo.

"Buenafe did not return to the cruise ship prior to its departure at 1:30 PM that same day," reports Juneau PD

Buenafe, a Kentucky resident, was a passenger on the Norwegian Bliss (Image credit: Juneau Police Department)

Teams from Juneau Mountain Rescue are assisting Alaska State Troopers in the search for Buenafe using canine teams, helicopters and drones, however, poor weather has reportedly obstructed aerial efforts.

Buenafe is described as 5'1" tall and about 110 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

The trail Buenafe had planned to hike is described by AllTrails as a "moderately challenging" four-mile path that reaches elevations of around 1,900ft (580m). Anyone with information on Buenafe is asked to contact Alaska State Troopers in Juneau at (907) 465 4000.