The super smart Garmin Forerunner 255 just plummeted to its lowest price ever on Amazon – act fast to grab it for under $200 before Prime Day

What is Amazon playing at with this deal?

We're not sure if someone at Amazon hit the wrong button, but a bunch of Garmin watches just saw huge markdowns even though Prime Day doesn't kick off till next week.

Right now, you can pick up the super smart Garmin Forerunner 255 for a mere $199.99 at Amazon. That's a massive 43% off the regular list price for this highly-rated watch and the lowest price we've ever seen it at.

The Forerunner 255 represents a big step up from the 245, and is a fully fledged triathlon watch. Its dual-band GPS tracking is particularly impressive, and its battery life is superb as well.

The Race Day widget is also a real winner, helping you prepare for event days, and really builds on Garmin's excellent training suggestions. In short, this is an excellent watch if you want to take your training to the next level, but top-tier watches like the Fenix 7 or Forerunner 955 offer more tools than you're going to need, and this is an excellent price.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 8, and we'll be keeping you updated on all the best Garmin deals.

If you're not in the US, scroll to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Forerunner 255.

And if you'd rather browse the sale for yourself, you can check out all the Garmin deals at Amazon right now here.

Garmin Forerunner 255: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $150 The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a big step up from its predecessor, the Forereunner 245, and has evolved from an intermediate level running watch to an entry-level triathlon watch with full multi-sport support.

The Forerunner 255 has the same five-button layout as most Garmin watches, but unlike many of the company’s latest devices (including the Forerunner 955), it doesn’t have a touchscreen, so you’ll be using these controls for all its everyday functions.

Like all Forerunner watches, it has a color memory-in-pixel display, which uses less power than the OLED displays of watches like the Garmin Epix and Venu 2, but is less striking. It’s to be expected for a watch in this price band, though.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on the Forerunner 255: