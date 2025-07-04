REI's massive July 4 sale reaches new heights with these 8 awesome deals on climbing gear from Petzl and Metolius – save hundreds on headlamps, harnesses and crash pads before Amazon Prime Day even starts

Why wait for Amazon Prime Day when you can make huge savings on gear from top brands like Petzl and Metolius?

Rock climbing is awesome. And also very expensive. From shoes to harnesses and ropes to racks, there's no getting around the fact that it's a costly habit, and that's why we've been trolling REI's massive July 4 sale to find you all the best deals on the gear you need.

The sale runs for a few more days through July 7, and among the thousands of items that the outdoor retailer has slashed prices on, we've found some excellent deals on climbing gear from French brand Petzl and Oregon-based Metolius.

We're talking about savings as big as hundreds of dollars off everything from climbing chalk all the way up to crash pads. You can grab some awesome kit, like the Petzl Whisper Harness, for as little as $134.89, or take $100 off the Metolius Magnum Crash Pad if you're looking to do more bouldering this summer.

We've outlined our favorite deals from Petzl and Metolius below, and you can shop the entire sale here. Remember, the sale ends on July 7, so don't delay.

If you're not in the US, scroll to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Petzl and Metolius climbing gear.

Petzl deals

Petzl Whisper Harness: $179.95 $134.89 at REI

Save $45 An ultralightweight and technical harness for high-performance climbing and mountaineering, the Petzl Whisper harness allows you to move freely with the slim and flexible waistbelt and leg loops.

Petzl Vasak Leverlock Crampons: $169.95 $127.39 at REI

Save $42 Dreaming of your next mountaineering objective? Don't leave home without the Petzl Vasak Leverlock crampons. They'll provide good stability and bite on terrain ranging from glaciers to snow couloirs.

Petzl Glacier Ice Axe: $109.95 $82.39 at REI

Save $28 Your go-to companion for glacier travel, the Petzl Glacier ice axe has a curved head that's designed to fit comfortably in your hand and provides excellent grip in the piolet-canne position.

Petzl Actik Core Headlamp: $84.95 $59.39 at REI

Save $25 Don't let the night slow you down. The award-winning Petzl Actik Core headlamp is the ideal companion to extend your outdoor activities after sunset whether you're running, trekking or in the mountains.

Petzl Spirit Express Quickdraw: $27.95 $20.89 at REI

Save $7 Lightweight and ergonomic, the Petzl Spirit Express quickdraw offers an excellent weight-to-strength ratio for cragging or multi-pitching and makes it easy to clip or unclip.

Metolius deals

Metolius Magnum Crash Pad: $399.95 $299.95 at REI

Save $100 The Metolius Magnum crash pad lives up to its name with a giant 70 x 47 in. spread and 4 in. of thickness that will cushion your falls while you work a boulder problem.

Metolius Recon Crash Pad: $349.95 $262.39 at REI

Save $87 The Metolius Recon crash pad provides 5.5 sq. ft. more landing area than most standard-size pads while maintaining a narrow profile when folded for easy carrying to your favorite bouldering spot.

Metolius Ropemaster HC Rope Bag: $49.95 $37.39 at REI

Save $12 Updated with a large capacity, the rugged, top-rated Metolius Ropemaster HC rope bag transports and protects your climbing rope from the damaging effects of dirt, sun and moisture.

