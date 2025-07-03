The highly anticipated Strava + Runna subscription lands, giving runners AI-powered coaching for less than the price of a pair of running shoes

Since Strava announced it had acquired the coaching app Runna, tech-loving runners have been wondering how the merger will benefit them. Now the wait is over, with the announcement of a joint subscription plan that offers significant savings to anyone looking to enjoy the perks of both apps.

To get you up to speed, Strava, the leading fitness app, announced the acquisition of Runna, a run coaching app that provides AI-powered plans for runners, back in April.

At the time, Strava made it clear that the plan was to keep the two brands separate for the foreseeable future and further accelerate the development of the Runna app, but no doubt Strava runners everywhere have been curious about what kind of joint offering was forthcoming.

Yesterday, Strava announced a dual subscription bundle that's available globally in the 180+ markets where both apps operate. For $149.99 / £119.99 per year, runners can now enjoy full access to expert coaching, community motivation, route building, segments, and leaderboards.

Strava announced a joint subscription bundle that's available globally in the 180+ markets where both apps operate (Image credit: Strava)

What's the deal?

Runna plans are personalised, with a coach-backed training plan that adjusts to your pace and schedule, while every run you do is tracked (and gets you kudos, of course) on Strava. You'll get stats to help you improve over time and receive personalized routes linked to your training plan, and as Strava points out, it all comes for less than the cost of a pair of running shoes.

The price of the joint subscription is indeed a big discount for anyone who was planning on subscribing to both apps, which would set you back $200 / £165 a year. The difference of $80 / £45 is nothing to scoff at, and could even be enough to get you a new hydration pack, but if you're an existing subscriber to either app, it does look like there are a few hoops you need to jump through to avoid paying double.

If you're already subscribed to Runna, Strava advises you to cancel your subscription first, then purchase the joint subscription. You won't get a refund for your remaining months with Runna, but essentially, you'll need to contact Runna to get those months tacked onto your new subscription.

Existing Strava subscribers can get a pro-rated refund post-purchase, but exactly how it's handled depends on whether you're an Android or iOS user, so it's best to head to Strava's support page for all the details.

There also isn't a monthly payment option yet, so signing up does require a bigger upfront payment that's bound to be a disadvantage for some.