Adidas Terrex drops the technical new Skychaser AX5 waterproof hiking shoe, and it's $40 cheaper than the original

The Terrex arm of Adidas has updated the popular Skychaser for more technical terrain, and slashed the price

Seeking a new pair of nimble-but-waterproof hikers for the summer, but on a budget? The new Skychaser from Adidas Terrex might be just what you're looking for.

The Adidas Terrex Skychaser AX5 GTX hiking shoe is out now, sporting a few notable differences from its predecessor, including a significantly lower price.

We loved the original Adidas Terrex Skychaser Gore-Tex in our field tests, with Advnture writer Will Symon noting they offer lots of cushioning for all-day comfort, speed lacing that makes things simple and lots of protection. So, how does the AX5 hold up?

The drop is up to 12mm (Image credit: Adidas Terrex)

Adidas Terrex Skychaser AX5 GTX hiking shoe

Terrex, the outdoor arm of Adidas, says the new model is designed for moving quickly in technical terrain. Though it describes the shoe as lightweight, we'd place it more in the medium weight category, and with an average weight of 15.2oz, it's virtually the same weight as the previous model. There are differences, though.

Instead of the textile and synthetic upper, the AX5 sports a ripstop upper, which may be tougher for rough hikes and long use, and it's still endowed with a rubber outsole with chevron lugs that hopefully offer the same good grip as before. In place of the Lightmotion foam midsole, this model is built with a Lightmotion EVA midsole, and there's more of it too – 32mm under heel compared to 26mm.

The drop is higher too, up to 12mm, which may not be good news for everyone's toes on a downhill, and the speed lacing system has been replaced with traditional laces, which do take a bit longer but can also be more durable and easier to replace.

The real drop we noticed, however, is in price. Compared to the original Skychaser, which retailed for $160, the AX5 has hit the market at just $120 / £85, which is a significant discount and places it well within the same price range as the shoes in our list of the best cheap hiking boots and shoes.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Adidas Terrex Skychaser AX5 GTX is available now in both men's and women's sizing in multiple colorways from Adidas.