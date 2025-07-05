Good news for outdoor lovers: the REI Independence Day sale has slashed the prices of everything from Injinji socks to Outdoor Research jackets, and we've got the best deals right here

Take on the outdoors with our top apparel picks

Whether you're racing along the trails or settling down for a cozy night of camping, it's important that you're kitted out in the right clothing. Decent outdoor apparel can be the difference between an enjoyable time in nature and a sweaty or damp excursion that you won't want to repeat.

If you're in the market for some new outdoor gear, then you're in luck, as there are loads of great items on offer in the huge REI Independence Day sale. This epic sale features loads of epic bargains on everything from socks to sun hats and runs until July 7.

If you're quick, you can get your hands on loads of items from top-notch outdoor brands like Injinji and Outdoor Research. The former produces sturdy outdoor toe socks, designed to help you navigate the trails in comfort and avoid blisters, while the latter boasts a wider array of shell jackets, hiking pants, and other essentials.

If you like the sound of that, you can scroll on for our favorite Injinji and Outdoor Research deals in the mega Independence Day sale. You can also check out the full sale for yourself.

Injinji deals

Injinji Run Lightweight No-Show socks: $14 $10.49 at REI

Save $3.50 These lightweight socks are designed to reduce blisters and maintain freedom while you run. They're suitable for men and women and made from a tried and tested combination of spandex, Lycra, and polyester.

Injinji Ultra Run Crew socks: $19 $14.19 at REI

Save $5 These Injijnji socks were built for comfortable, blister-free long-distance running. They feature cooling mesh panels and targeted cushion sections to soften the impact as you run.

Injinji Run Lightweight No-Show women's ankle socks: $14 $10.49 at REI

Save $3.50 The women's Run Lightweight No-Show socks are made from moisture-wicking materials, used to limit sweat and increase breathability. Like all Injinji socks, the 5-toe design eliminates rubbing and friction between your toes.

Injinji Snow Over-The-Calf Thermolite socks: $28 $20.99 at REI

Save $7 This insulating pair combines the blister-resistance and comfortable fit of standard Injinji socks with plenty of protection for winter weather. They use the brand's Thermolite technology to create a toasty layer of warm air.

Outdoor Research deals

Outdoor Research Aspire 3L women's jacket: $249 $199 at REI

Save $50 This tough Outdoor Research jacket features plenty of protection from the elements to keep you warm and dry as you navigate the wilderness. It's made from sustainable, bluesign-approved 100% recycled 40-denier nylon.

Outdoor Research Men's Ferrosi pants: $99 $79.19 at REI

Save $20 These rugged Outdoor Research pants are made for repeated and heavy use in tough wilderness conditions. They're lightweight, breathable, and resistant to water and wind, so you can move in comfort.

Outdoor Research Men's ActiveIce Spectrum Sun hoodie: $90 $71.99 at REI

Save $18 This hoodie is designed to regulate your body temperature while you run and hike outside. It's made from bluesign-approved polyester and spandex and boasts a UV rating of 50 to protect you from the sun.

Outdoor Research Women's Vantage 7/8 leggings: $89 $62.73 at REI

Save $26 These high-waisted women's leggings are a stretchy, sweat-wicking option for taking on the trails. They feature four handy pockets, so you can keep the essentials on you are you run, hike or do anything else outdoors.

