The best down jackets 2023: stay warm when the temperature drops

Wearing one of the best down jackets provides you with the warmth you need for your adventures. As we emerge from the jaws of winter, many of us will be planning hiking and camping trips for the warmer days ahead. It may not be the freezing season anymore but your down jacket will still see plenty of use, especially in both the early mornings and evening, as well as on windswept mountain ridges and the Easter ski slopes.

The ingredient that gives the best down jackets their unbeatable warmth is down: the soft layer of feathers that keeps ducks and geese toasty in sub-zero conditions. Not only does down posses incredible thermal qualities, it's also wonderfully light and compressible, making it perfect for spring backpacking and camping adventures.

An obvious downside (no pun intended) to down is that it tends to be rather pricy, which is where the best synthetic puffer jackets come into play. Utilizing down-mimicking polyester fibres, they boast similar insulating qualities at a fraction of the price. Here, in this guide, we features natural insulation only, with thirteen excellent down jackets – as well as one that uses merino insulation – that we've tested to the limit in the winter environment. There's also a separate guide for the best women's down jackets.

Whatever you opt for, there's no doubt that, on spring adventures, one of the best down jackets or puffers is just as important an ingredient in your layering system as your waterproof jacket.

The best down jackets

Best down jackets overall

1. Shackleton Rothera Jacket An excellent, highly featured, ethically made down puffer jacket for all sorts of cool-weather outdoor adventures across the year Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 647g / 22.8oz Fill: RDS-certified 850 fill goose down Shell: 100% recycled nylon Sizes: S–XL Colors: Black / Pewter / Bronze Reasons to buy + Warm and waterproof + Excellent pockets and hood + Ethically made + Great storm cuffs and thumb loops + Comes with pack sack Reasons to avoid - No women's version - Not waterproof - Expensive at almost $600

Although it offers excellent levels of thermal protection and warmth, the Rothera is designed to be worn across several seasons and it is nor the most bulky puffer jacket we have tested. It is, however, unquestionably one of the best and most versatile. In dry weather it makes a superb and stylish outer layer, but while it will keep the wind at bay, like the vast majority of puffers it is not fully waterproof, so when the rain comes you will have to reluctantly cover it up with a lightweight waterproof shell layer. Whether worn as a mid or outer layer, however, the Rothera really delivers on some big promises.

Besides looking like the absolute business, it has a highly protective, warm and easily adjustable hood, plus storm cuffs with in-built thumb loops, and lower hem that can be tightened around your hips. All of this combines to keep drafts out and make sure the coat stays where it should be if and when you slide an outer layer over the top, or whilst wearing a backpack. You also get an array of zippered pockets both on the inside and out.

There is no getting away from the fact that this is a high-end piece of apparel, with a premium price tag and some glossy branding around renowned explorer and Antarctic survivalist Ernest Shackleton to match. The care and attention that has gone into the design and production of this coat, the materials used (including ethically sourced down and recycled nylon) and the performance levels it offers are all absolutely excellent, but it is a major investment.

2. Rab Infinity Microlight A stylish and warm down jacket that even fends off light rain Our expert review: Specifications Fill: 700FP recycled down Sizes: Women's XS - XL US / 8 - 16 UK, Men's S - XXL Weight (men's size M): 452g/15.9oz (Size M) Colors: Ultramarine, bering sea, deep heather, black and more Reasons to buy + Warm with 700FP down + Windproof and water resistant + Adjustable hood with stiffened pea + Three zipped pockets + Lightweight and packable with stuff sack + Recycled down + Comfortable with stretch panels Reasons to avoid - Leaks a little down

Typically, the main argument against down for outdoor adventures is that it doesn’t insulate when wet, but Rab has eliminated that issue by using a water resistant and windproof Gore-Tex Infinium outer so you can still wear this on damp days and stay cozy. This down jacket is filled with 700FP down making it great for adventures as cold as 32F/0C and if you are hiking in it and getting sweaty, it’s breathable too. It’s also ideal for when you stop moving and cool down, hanging out at camp, on belay or even around town when the sun dips down.

The draw cord hood stays up on gusty days with a soft chin guard to protect your skin when it’s fully zipped, while elasticated cuffs and a draw cord drop hem seal out cold drafts. Its stylish, non-bulky cut will please anyone who wants to wear it around town, but there’s plenty of room to move in it too. Rab’s commitment to sustainability shines through with the use of recycled down and if you want to hop on a plane with it, it packs down fairly small into the stuff sack provided. Competitively priced compared to other down jackets we’ve tested, we can’t find anything not to like about this jacket and think you’ll find use for it in every season.

Read our full Rab Infinity Microlight Down Jacket review

3. Klattermusen Bore 2.0 Premium goose down and box-wall construction make this meticulously designed 800FP down jacket a hyper-warm outer layer for the coldest conditions Our expert review: Specifications Fill: 800+ RDS-certified goose-down Sizes (unisex): XXS- XXL Weight (men's size M): 800g/28oz Colours: Blue sapphire / deep sea raven / raven Reasons to buy + Super-warm box wall construction + Premium 800FP down + Great eco credentials + Hybrid construction for moisture-resistance Reasons to avoid - Down fill not hydrophobic - No dedicated women's version - Very expensive at $790

The Bore 2.0 is a real beast of a jacket, designed for hunkering down in winter weather or to throw on during stop-start activities at high elevations. That makes it ideally suited to climbing and mountaineering, and it works well as a belay jacket for alpine routes. The premium 800+ goose-down fill offers superb warmth for weight and good compressibility (it packs into its own pocket), while the box-wall baffle construction minimises cold spots.

To counteract down’s notoriously poor performance in damp weather, the Bore 2.0 has synthetic Primaloft filled reinforcements over the shoulders and arms that make it more resistant to moisture than most of its rivals – though it’s worth noting that the down fill itself is not hydrophobically treated. Klattermusen are also known for their eco-friendly approach to kit design, and this jacket is no exception. The down fill is bluesign approved and certified by the Responsible Down Standard, while the face fabric is made from 100% recycled polyamide, with a fluorocarbon-free durable water-repellent finish.

Read our full Klättermusen Bore 2.0 down jacket review

4. Helly Hansen Verglas Glacier Jacket A versatile hybrid puffy that make a great winter all-rounder Our expert review: Specifications Fill: 700FP 850/15 Allied Down RDS-certified and bluesign-approved European goose down with PrimaLoft Silver (133gsm) synthetic fill in hood, shoulder and chest panel, underarm and sleeve ends Sizes: Men's: XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL; Women's: XS / S / M / L / XL Weight (men's size M): 561g / 1lb 3.8oz Colors: Sparrow gray / bright orange / black Reasons to buy + Zoned down and synthetic fill for improved moisture resistance + Excellent hood (though not climbing helmet-compatible) + Plenty of practical pockets + Packable Reasons to avoid - Mid-range fill power down - Down fill not hydrophobic - Slightly baggy cuffs

Designed for hiking, camping and other non-technical winter adventures, this super-soft and cozy puffer jacket combines 700FP down with synthetic Primaloft fill to improve performance in damp conditions. This is a stylish but functional-looking down puffy, with a sculpted fit that still allows plenty of room for layers. The midi baffles allow for good mobility and give a fairly trim silhouette, whilst still providing plenty of space for the 700 fill power down to loft, delivering welcome warmth.

The jacket is intelligently constructed for damp conditions too. Though the down fill itself has no hydrophobic treatment to improve resistance to moisture, the fill is zoned, so that areas such as the hood, shoulders, chest panel, armpits and sleeve ends all use Primaloft Silver synthetic fill, in a 133gsm weight. These are all areas that are prone to getting damp, ensuring continued insulating performance in poor conditions.

It’s well-specced when it comes to features. The well-designed, close-fitting hood has three-point adjustment to ensure a close, snug fit. It’s well-insulated with that Primaloft fill and the chin zips up almost to the nose for excellent face protection. Admittedly, the low-profile hood design is not helmet-compatible, but then this is an all-rounder of a jacket, not a dedicated climbing/mountaineering piece for technical use.

Read our full Helly Hansen Verglas Glacier Down Jacket review

Most versatile down jacket

5. Jöttnar Thorne Jacket A down jacket is built for extended use in mixed conditions, thanks to a tougher ripstop face fabric and moisture-resistant fill Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 540g/1lb 3oz Materials: Insulation: 750FP 90/10 hydrophobic RDS-certified goose down with body-mapped synthetic fill (140gsm shoulders, cuffs, collar and hood / 80gsm under arms), Shell: 30D ripstop nylon with DWR Sizes: Men's S-XL, Women's n/a Reasons to buy + Durable fabrics + Light at just 540g + Packable + Moisture-resistant fill Reasons to avoid - Mid-range fill power - No inner dump pockets - Hood not compatible with a climbing helmet - Only a one-way main zip - No women's version

The Thorne is a 750FP down jacket with a 30D ripstop shell that offers warmth and durability while weighing under 500g. It’s ideally suited to hard use, such as cold-weather hiking and trekking or extended backpacking trips. It also offers superior performance in damp conditions compared to most rivals, thanks to its moisture-resistant hydrophobic down fill and zoned panels of synthetic insulation in the shoulders, hood, cuffs and underarms. In terms of overall fit and comfort, this is one of the nicest puffers we’ve worn, thanks to clever articulated patterning and a silky soft lining. Features work well for general outdoor use, with a head-hugging hood, stretch cuffs, a scooped rear tail and two snug handwarmer pockets.

Read our full Jöttnar Thorne Jacket review

6. Berghaus Arkos Reflect Jacket A warm, protective down jacket, a fashionably boxy silhouette Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 750g/1lb 10oz Materials: 700FP 90/10 hydrophobic RDS-certified Hydrodown duck down with body-mapped Hydroloft Elite synthetic fill (containing 50% recycled polyester) and Reflect mesh inner, Shell bluesign-approved ripstop nylon with PFC-free DWR Sizes: Men's XS–3XL / Women's UK 8–20 Reasons to buy + Warm + Good hood + Moisture-resistant fill Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest at 750g - Not the most packable - Slightly baggy cuffs

This chunky down jacket features 700 fill power hydrophobic duck down, combined with zoned panels of synthetic fill arranged in a clever body-mapped construction. It also incorporates an innovative heat trapping lining, designed to reflect the wearer’s own body heat back to them. From a style perspective, the jacket’s chunky, oversized baffles are bang on trend, and its contrasting matte/shiny fabrics are also very much in vogue right now.

But in terms of performance, the high fill weight ensures it’s also extremely warm, even in temperatures that dip below freezing. Thanks to the zoned synthetic panels, moisture resistant Hydrodown fill and water-repellent face fabrics, it’s also better equipped to withstand damp conditions compared to most down puffers. This adds both practicality and versatility for technical use in the mountains, where you’ll also appreciate the fleecy handwarmer pockets, the cosy hood and the draught-excluding double baffle either side of the main zip.

Read our full Berghaus Urban Arkos Reflect Down Jacket review

7. Montane Janhukot A warm and chunky puffer to see you through the winter Our expert review: Specifications Fill: 650+ FP RDS-certified, traceable HyperDRY goose down (80:20 down-to-feather ratio) Sizes: S / M / L / XL / XXL; Women's: XS / S / M / L / XL Weight (men's size M): 800g / 28.2oz Colors: Astro Blue / Kelp green / Black Reasons to buy + Warm + Microfleece-lined hand pockets + Moisture-resistant down fill + Hard-wearing nylon shell + Great hood + Supplied with dry bag stuff sack Reasons to avoid - Relatively heavy at 800g - Entry level fill power down - No scooped tail for added rear protection - No women's version (closest alternative is the Montane Cloudmaker)

Boasting superior wet-weather performance compared to most delicate down jackets, thanks to a water-resistant shell and hydrophobic fill, this chunky puffer is well-equipped to deal with wet and cold winters.

Stuffed with 650+ FP down (certified by the Responsible Down Standard but at the upper end of what we’d class as ‘entry-level’ in terms of fill power) the Janhukot tips the scales at 800g, so it’s no lightweight. It’s also pretty chunky, with large baffles and a fairly boxy silhouette. You’d struggle to wear it under a shell, so this is certainly not intended to work as a midlayer. Instead, it’s designed as a standalone barrier against the cold. And in that regard, it does a very good job. Indeed, its sheer heft makes it feel extremely cosy.

The main zip is fitted with a chunky zip pull and backed with a full-length baffle. It is a two-way design, so you can open the jacket from the bottom if required (ideal for wearing with a climbing harness or if you need to access layers underneath the jacket quickly).

The face fabric of the jacket is an extremely tough 40 Denier Pertex Quantum Pro micro ripstop nylon, with a highly water-resistant finish. It’s worth noting here that the down fill inside the jacket is also water-repellent, thanks to a PFC-free treatment. All of which means that this jacket is far better equipped to withstand damp conditions than most down puffers.

Read our full Montane Janhukot down jacket review

8. Patagonia Fitz Roy Hoody A down jacket that's big, warm, and built for intense cold Our expert review: Specifications Fill: 800FP 90/10 Advanced Global Traceable Down (certified by NSF International) Sizes: Men's: XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL; Women's: XS / S / M / L / XL Weight (men's size M): 485g / 17oz Colors: Smoulder blue / dark borealis green / hot ember / superior blue and more Reasons to buy + Premium down fill + Seriously warm + Light and packable for a full winter belay jacket Reasons to avoid - Down fill not moisture-resistant - Boxy fit - Relatively expensive at $400

Designed for technical mountain use, this is a premium 800 fill power down jacket for seriously cold weather conditions. For its class, it’s also lighter and more packable than most rivals – but its Achilles heel is relatively poor performance in damp conditions.

The Fitz Roy’s boxy silhouette promises plenty of warmth, but clearly shows this is a jacket designed as a standalone outer layer, built for exposed belays and technical mountain use. It is certainly no lightweight, micro-baffled layering piece, and shouldn’t be compared with those styles of puffers. Nor is it designed to be worn during high-output activity – it’s a jacket for hunkering down in when static.

It’s not quite expedition-level warm, as it uses a stitch-through construction rather than box-wall baffling, but the premium 800 fill power down still delivers exceptional warmth for its weight. This is a jacket primarily intended for Alpine-style climbing and mountaineering, but one that works well for any extremely cold day above the snowline.

The jacket also employs a 100% recycled ripstop nylon Pertex Quantum shell, with a DWR finish – combining durability and toughness with commendable eco-conscious credentials, something we’ve come to expect from Patagonia.

Read our full Patagonia Fitz Roy Hoody review

Best natural down jackets

9. Jöttnar Fenrir Competitive warmth for weight and a superb, tailored fit make this 850FP jacket a highly efficient throw-on layer for winter summit trips and chilly wild camps alike Our expert review: Specifications Fill: 850-fill-power water-repellent goose down Size: Men's: S S- XL; Women's: XS-XL Weight (men's size M): 390g/13.7oz Colors (men's): Nightshadow / Tarragon / Black / Dark Ink and more Colors (women's): Aegean Blue / Dark Ink Reasons to buy + Superb patterning and all-round fit + Synthetic panels and hydrophobic 850FP down for moisture resistance + Competitive warmth for weight + Light and packable Reasons to avoid - Stitch-through construction can cause cold spots - Hood not compatible with a climbing helmet - Only a one-way main zip

Despite the Nordic name, Jöttnar is a British brand that has built a reputation for turning out some of the finest technical apparel in the business, epitomised by the handsome Fenrir. This midweight hooded down jacket uses premium materials, including 850-fill-power water-repellent goose down and a 30-denier ripstop nylon face fabric. It also employs synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas like the neck, hem and cuffs, which when put together with that hydrophobic down fill, makes this a more versatile and weather-resistant down jacket than most. The Fenrir also offers impressive warmth for weight, reflecting its intended use as a throw-on layer for hiking, hillwalking and general mountain pursuits.

Despite its light and packable nature, it doesn’t sacrifice features. So, you get a full-length zip with an inner baffle, plus twin zipped hand pockets and an internal zipped security pocket. There are anti-snag drawcords at the hem, stretch cuffs that fit easily over gloves and an elastic-bound hood, with a rear cinch cord. The fit is also spot on, and this jacket really comes into its own as an extra layer for winter summit trips or chilly wild camps.

Read our full Jöttnar Fenrir down jacket review

10. Berghaus Ramche Micro Reflect A technically advanced 850FP down jacket that punches way above its weight when it comes to warmth, thanks to its clever body-mapped design combined with innovative fabrics and technologies Our expert review: Specifications Fill: 850-fill-power hydrophobic goose down Sizes: Men's: XS- XXL; Women's: n/a Weight (men's size M): 310g/10.9oz Colors: Black / Blue Reasons to buy + Very impressive warmth for weight + Hydrophobic 850FP down offers improved moisture resistance + Reflect mesh lining boosts effective warmth + Scooped hem and big hood offer generous coverage Reasons to avoid - Hood works best with a climbing helmet, not so good without one - Mesh-lined hand pockets can leak heat - Only a one-way main zip - No pack pocket or stuff sack - No women's version

The Ramche Micro is the little brother to Berghaus’ expedition-ready Ramche 2.0 down jacket. However, it still has serious technical pedigree and is a jacket that will appeal to climbers for its streamlined fit, generous coverage, voluminous helmet-compatible hood and highly impressive warmth for weight. The secret to the Ramche Micro’s lightweight warmth is its unique blend of advanced fabric technology, premium fill and clever patterning. It uses an extremely light ripstop nylon face fabric and 850-fill-power hydrophobic goose down, powered by Nikwax.

The design is body-mapped, placing more fill at the core for enhanced warmth, and incorporates an internal Reflect mesh, which according to Berghaus can increase overall warmth by up to 10 per cent. That gives the Ramche Micro the ability to deliver a welcome boost of warmth in even the chilliest and most exposed locations.

Read our full Berghaus Ramche Micro Reflect down jacket review

11. Columbia Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Hooded Jacket An innovative puffer that performs well in cold and windy weather Our expert review: Specifications Fill: 800 FP RDS-certified goose down Sizes: Men's: S / S / M / L / XXL; Women's: XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL Weight (men's size M): 510g / 18oz Colors: Red quartz / black / bright indigo / cirrus gray and more Reasons to buy + Premium down fill + No cold spots thanks to double wall construction + Omni-heat inner reflects body heat to increase warmth Reasons to avoid - Down fill not moisture-resistant - Slightly baggy cuffs - No hood adjustment - Boxy fit - No inner pockets

When it comes to warmth for weight, there’s no faulting this jacket’s premium 800 fill power down. We’re also fans of the innovative double wall construction, which blocks wind and locks in heat superbly. But other features and the boxy fit mean that this jacket is a mixed bag overall.

US brand Columbia isn’t a company to turn out the same old stuff season after season. They’ve produced some of the most interesting and unusual outdoor kit we’ve encountered in recent years, across a number of categories – their OutDry waterproof jackets being a case in point.

Now they’ve turned their attention to insulated layers, and the Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Jacket is just as innovative. The inner face of the jacket employs the latest iteration of Columbia’s Omni-Heat technology – a thermal reflective layer comprised of shiny metallic elements. In this jacket, it’s dubbed Omni-Heat Infinity, consisting of a new pattern of gold dots for even better heat retention.

More remarkable, however, is the face fabric of the jacket, which Columbia calls ‘double wall’ construction. At first glance, this looks like a standard baffled puffer, but pull the fabric taut and you can see that there are no stitch lines at all. They’re hidden behind an additional layer of face fabric, designed to block wind and eliminate cold spots by trapping even more warm air inside the jacket. The fill itself is premium 800FP RDS-certified goose down, while the shell and lining are both made from nylon ripstop fabric.

Read our full Columbia Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Hooded Jacket review

12. Rab Microlight Alpine A comfortable and versatile midrange 700FP down jacket with great environmental credentials that is a great choice for use in the damp winter weather Our expert review: Specifications Fill: GRS-certified 700-fill-power P.U.R.E recycled hydrophobic down Sizes: Men's: XXS–XXL; Women's: UK 8–18 Weight (men's size M): 466.5g/16.4oz Colors: Black / polar blue / deep ink / ascent red and more Reasons to buy + Hydrophobic 700FP down fill and DWR-treated face fabric for water resistance + Warm enough for most outdoor users + Good value at around $250 Reasons to avoid - Seems slightly prone to down loss over time

As well as being one of the best down jackets you can buy, Rab’s Microlight jacket is one of the most popular around, worn and loved by outdoors types from dirtbag climbers to weekend hill-baggers. Increasingly, it has made the crossover into everyday wear too, and nowadays you’re as likely to see the Rab Microlight being worn by supermarket moms as summit mountaineers. There's a reason for its popularity: it’s a warm, effective and versatile layer.

The current version, the Microlight Alpine, also has impressive eco credentials. It boasts a fully recycled 30-denier ripstop nylon shell and a recycled lining, plus GRS-certified, 700-fill-power P.U.R.E recycled hydrophobic down. Additional features include three zipped, sensibly placed pockets, a handy stuff sack and an insulated hood with a stiffened peak. In fact, it’s mightily impressive that Rab have managed to create a single piece that adapts so well to so many different environments. It’s even a decent performer in classic damp British weather, especially compared to many other down jackets, thanks to its DWR-treated face fabric and a moisture-resistant fill.

Read our full Rab Microlight Alpine down jacket review

13. Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie Sustainable and water resistant hooded down jacket for everyday use Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 350g / 12.36oz Materials: Shell: 50% recycled nylon, 50% nylon ripstop with DWR finish; Liner: 100% nylon; 800-fill RDS DriDown with PFC-free DWR Color options: Nocturne (women's only); Dijon; Black; Midnight Navy; Gun Metal (men's only) ** Size options:** Women's XS - XL; Men's SM - 2XL Reasons to buy + 800-fill RDS DriDown with PFC-free DWR + Jacket stows into itself in zipper pocket + Overstuffed hood and high collar help keep out the elements + Pull cord hem adjusts fit around hips Reasons to avoid - Sizing runs large - Loose fitting

Everyone needs that everyday down jacket, and all the better if it’s made more sustainably while also keeping you warm in the elements. The Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie is now made with RDS (Responsibly Down Source) certified 800-fill DriDown. The down is treated with a hydrophobic finish, so the natural insulating properties of the down are not compromised if the jacket gets wet. We have tested this jacket on a number of to-and-from occasions this winter, including in some larger mountain snowstorms recently. It proved warm, even as the temperature dropped and the snow continued to fall. The jacket’s shell has a DWR finish as well, so it was repelling moisture from the outside-in and we didn’t get wet or cold at all.

Overall, the Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie can be a go-to down jacket because it stands up to everyday cold conditions and even repels moisture when the snow starts to fall.

Read our full Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie review

14. Arc'teryx Cerium SL Hoody Superlight, highly packable 850FP down hoody performs as a mid layer or standalone piece Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £300 (UK) / $360 (US) /€340 (EU) Fill: 850-Fill-Power down Sizes (men's): S–XXL Sizes (women's): XS–XL Weight (men's size M): 215g/7.6oz Colours (men's): Black / Paradigm / Hyperspace/ Pegasus Colours (women's): Black / Paradigm / Hyperspace/ Pegasus / Dakini / Astral Reasons to buy + Superlight and incredibly packable + Premium 850FP down delivers superb warmth for weight + Trim, streamlined fit provides excellent coverage Reasons to avoid - Not intended for very cold conditions - Some users have found the zipper to be fragile - Ultralight 7-denier nylon face fabric can be punctured and shredded fairly easily

The Cerium SL Hoody is the lightest and most packable down layer in the Arc’teryx range, and its commitment to functional minimalism is absolute. The result is a piece that weighs under 250g – the same as most ultralight half-zip down sweaters and pullovers – yet delivers exceptional warmth for weight while including a full zip, two zipped hand pockets plus an adjustable hem and hood, all features that you’d only tend to find on jackets weighing at least half as much again. Those additions give the Cerium SL considerably more versatility, making it suitable for use as an outer layer in milder and calmer weather as well as a superb insulating midlayer when worn beneath a shell. It compresses to such a compact size that you’ll hardly notice its weight or bulk in a pack, yet when used as a standalone for rest breaks, evenings at camp, or even emergency bivvies it still manages to deliver a noticeable and very welcome boost of warmth.

Read our full Arc’teryx Cerium SL Hoody down jacket review

The best down alternative jacket

15. Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie Light and warm outer layer or midlayer jacket insulated with merino wool Our expert review: Specifications Weight: 284g / 10oz Materials: 20 denier face fabric; 80-gram insulating merino wool fill Sizes: Men's: S–XXL / Women's: XS–XL Colors: Aqua blue / Dark green / Deep ocean orange / Oxy fire / Black / Bloodstone / Midnight navy / Evergreen Reasons to buy + Ultra lightweight + Super warm + Temperature regulating merino wool insulation + Works as a outerlayer or midlayer + Face fabric is water-resistant and wind-resistant + Packs away into its own pocket + Keeps warmth in with elastic hem, cuffs and scuba hood Reasons to avoid - Higher price point for jacket type - Doesn't have targeted next-to-skin zones - Sizing slightly different than Ibex baselayer and lifestyle tops

When you can only bring one jacket on an outdoor or travel adventure, the Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie a great choice if the temperatures and elements aren’t going to be extreme. This jacket has a higher price point, which makes it an investment, but the quality and performance of the Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie is undeniable.

The wool insulation in the Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie is lightweight and does an amazing job of keep heat in, but it’s also breathable when you do start to move more or when the sun comes out. Once the temps drop below 7°C / 20°F or so, then it’s ideal as a midlayer under another jacket. It’s versatility makes it a piece that can be used from outdoor activities that range from hiking, backpacking and camping to skiing, cold-weather running and shoulder season mountain biking.

The Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie is made to move in, although it would be nice if it had soft wool panels under each arm for next-to-skin comfort if you were to wear it over a tank top alone. The elastic waist hem and wrist cuffs keep cold air out, while the lightweight wool insulation is breathable when you get moving and breaking a sweat. If the wind does pick up or precipitation starts, the scuba hood keeps your head covered while the jacket’s face fabric is both water-resistant and wind-resistant.

It’s easy to bring the Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie along on adventures because of how small it packs into its zippered internal chest pocket (the men’s version does the same, but from a zippered external chest pocket).

Read our full Ibex Aire Hoodie review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best down jackets comparison table Down jacket List price Weight Style Best use Shackleton Rothera Jacket £495 (UK) 647g / 22.8oz High performance down jacket Year round adventures: hiking, winter walking, backpacking Rab Infinity Microlight $280 (US) / £240 (UK) 452g / 15.9oz High performance down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: winter hiking and backpacking Klättermusen Bore 2.0 $790 (US) / £650 (UK) 800g/28oz High performance goose down jacket Extreme winter conditions: winter and alpine mountaineering, high altitude climbing, polar expeditions Helly Hansen Verglas Glacier Jacket $340 (US) / £260 (UK) 561g / 1lb 3.8oz High performance down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: winter hiking and backpacking Jöttnar Thorne Jacket $375 (US) / £285 (UK) 540g / 1lb 3oz High performance down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: winter hiking and backpacking Berghaus Arkos Reflect Jacket $325 (US) / £260 (UK) 750g /1lb 10oz High performance down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: winter hiking and backpacking Montane Janhukot down jacket $290 (US) / £220 (UK) 800g / 28.2oz High performance down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: hiking, backpacking, climbing, winter and alpine mountaineering Patagonia Fitz Roy Hoody $399 (US) / £380 (UK) 485g / 17oz High performance down jacekt Winter and shoulder seasons: hiking, backpacking, climbing, winter and alpine mountaineering Jöttnar Fenrir $395 (US) / £295 (UK) / €335 (EU) 390g/13.7oz High performance goose down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: hiking, backpacking, climbing, winter and alpine mountaineering Berghaus Ramche Mirco Reflect £300 (UK) / €340 (EU) 310g/10.9oz High performance goose down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: hiking, backpacking, climbing, winter and alpine mountaineering Columbia Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Hooded Jacket $240 (US) / £225 (UK) 510g / 18oz High performance goose down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: hiking, backpacking, climbing, winter and alpine mountaineering Rab Microlight Alpine £195 (UK) / €230 (EU) 466.5g / 16.4oz High performance recycled, hydrophobic down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: hiking, backpacking, climbing winter and alpine mountaineering Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie $189.95 (US) 350g / 12.36oz Down insulated jacket for everyday use Winter and shoulder seasons: everyday use Arc'teryx Cerium SL Hoody down jacket £300 (UK) / $360 (US) / €340 (EU) 215g / 7.6oz Lightweight down jacket Winter and shoulder seasons: everyday use Ibex Wool Aire Hoodie $285 (US) 284g / 10oz Merino insulated hoodie hiking, backpacking and camping to skiing, cold-weather running and shoulder season mountain biking

How to choose the right down jacket

As with almost all outdoor kit, the best down jacket for you will depend on a number of factors – not least, when and where you’ll be wearing it. In addition, though the primary function of a down jacket is to provide insulation – ie to keep you warm – this can be balanced with other factors such as weight, bulk, breathability and pack size.

As a rule of thumb, the bigger and heavier the jacket, the warmer it will be. But if you’ll be moving fast or tend to run hot, bear in mind that most insulated jackets will be too warm for active use, unless expressly designed to offer breathability. Jackets usually achieve this by employing a hybrid construction, blending air-permeable and wicking fabrics alongside lightweight fills for warmth.

We've got an in-depth guide explaining how to choose a down jacket or puffy jacket, but here's a breakdown of what you need to look out for

Fill

The fill or insulation contained within the jacket is what makes a classic puffer, well… ‘puffy’. This is what provides warmth. This fill can be comprised of natural goose or duck down, synthetic fills (usually polyester), other natural fibres like Merino wool, or a blend of these materials.

Down is the fine plumage that lies beneath the outer feathers of wildfowl like ducks and geese. It is nature’s best insulator, and in terms of warmth for weight, premium down is still superior to even the best man-made synthetic fills. Down is also highly compressible, soft and comfortable. It is, however, expensive to source.

In terms of insulating performance, some synthetic fills are getting closer to matching natural down. The main advantages of synthetic insulation are that it is more resistant to moisture than down, retaining its warmth even when wet. It is also fast drying, easy to care for and relatively cheap.

The Columbia Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Hooded Jacket features premium 800FP RDS-certified goose down (Image credit: Columbia)

Design

While the fill weight and type of insulation used is what primarily dictates the warmth of a down jacket, factors like construction and overall design also have an impact.

Natural down is made up of tiny individual clusters of fibres. This means that in order to provide effective insulation, they need to be contained in baffles, which are stitched panels into which the fill is blown. The shape, size and arrangement of the baffles all affect the capacity of the fill to loft or trap air, which is how a puffer jacket provides warmth. In addition, how they are constructed is important. The warmest expedition-style down jackets use box-wall construction. Basically, each baffle is a self-contained brick shape. Lighter jackets employ stitch-through construction, where each baffle is a sort of fabric sandwich, trapping the down between stitched seams. This is an easier method of manufacture that saves fabric and therefore weight, but it can also reduce loft and lead to cold spots at the stitching points.

Many modern down jackets also now utilise a zoned or hybrid construction. This means that insulated areas are used alongside panels of more breathable or stretchy fabric – typically fleece – to make a puffer jacket more comfortable and provide better articulation for active use. You might find fleece inserts used along the sides or under the arms of a down jacket accordingly, with the insulation placed around the core. Hybrid construction can also enhance breathability, making for a more versatile garment that can be worn in a greater range of temperatures or for active as well as static use. Be aware, however, that if your primary need is for outright warmth, hybrid jackets are usually less windproof and less warm overall, since they have less insulation.

Many modern puffer jackets also now utilise a zoned or hybrid construction (Image credit: Kim Fuller)

Fabrics

The face fabric of a down jacket is almost always made from a synthetic fibre, either nylon or polyester. These are both synthetic fabrics that are windproof but breathable. They are also comparatively quick drying and can be made water-resistant by applying a DWR (durable water repellent) finish. Their tight weave is also good at preventing the fine clusters of a down jacket from escaping. Generally, down jackets employ these fabrics in lighter weights than waterproof shells to ensure good packability. This limits their durability and toughness, although modern innovations such as ripstop threads can improve these characteristics. But generally, a down jacket is a more delicate layer than most other bits of outdoor clothing, and as a result it should be treated with greater care.

Features

Since your hands and head tend to get cold as well as your core, most of the best down jackets have insulated hoods and handwarmer pockets, which are both useful features. They’re less important if you’re wearing one as a midlayer with a shell over the top, since your shell is likely to have its own hood and pockets will be less accessible anyway. Some users prefer a puffer jacket without a hood, as this can make them easier to wear as part of a layering system, and in any case, most hikers and climbers will carry or wear a warm beanie. But roomy pockets into which you can stuff hats and gloves when you’re not wearing them are worth having – as is a chest pocket, ideally inside the jacket, for keeping valuables or a smartphone safe.

The Columbia Infinity Summit Double Wall Down Hooded Jacket's 'double wall' construction is designed to block wind and eliminate cold spots (Image credit: Columbia)

Weight and pack size

Since down jackets are often carried as extra layers to throw on when things turn chilly, weight and pack size can be important considerations. A heavy and bulky jacket that takes up almost all the space in your pack and weighs you down is not particularly practical. That’s why warmth for weight and compressibility (or packability) are seen as so important. The highest-performing fills offer superb warmth for weight ratios and are also very compressible to ensure a small pack size. Most jackets are also provided with a stuff sack or sometimes have an integrated pack pocket so you can stow them away neatly and efficiently.

Insulated jackets are great for snowsports (Image credit: Kim Fuller)

Fit

The thermal efficiency of a down jacket is greatly influenced by how it fits. Size it too big, and you’ll have plenty of dead air inside the jacket to try and warm up. Loose fitting cuffs, hems and hoods can also leak vital heat. On the other hand, a jacket that is too tight may not allow the fill to loft effectively, limiting its warmth. This can also have a bellows effect, when the movements of your body effectively push trapped warm air out of the jacket.

Generally, a down jacket should allow room for a baselayer and a fleece underneath. If you plan to wear it as a midlayer, it should be trim enough to fit underneath your windproof or waterproof shell. If you plan to wear it as an overlayer, similar to a climbers’ belay jacket, you might want it to be a little more accommodating.