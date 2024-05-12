How to watch The Summit season 2: stream the adventure show from anywhere

The high-altitude Australian reality show returns, as 14 brave new trekkers travel to New Zealand's South Island for an adventure in the Southern Alps – every one of them hoping to win a share of a $1 million cash prize. Here's how to watch The Summit season 2 – including information on how Aussies can use a VPN to watch the show from overseas.

Release date: The Summit season 2 premiered on Sunday, May 12 at 7:00pm (AEST). It continues on Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm.

Release date: The Summit season 2 premiered on Sunday, May 12 at 7:00pm (AEST). It continues on Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm.

Australia stream: 9Now

US stream: TBC

UK stream: TBC

The Summit season 2 preview

In 2023, 14 strangers – all newbie climbers – were sent on an expedition to scale Mount Head in the New Zealand's Southern Alps. Three members of the team ultimately made it to the summit after surviving 200 kilometers of challenging terrain, each taking home a share of the prize money.

Now Channel 9 and 9Now have organized a follow-up adventure, as The Summit season 2 invites 14 more brave trekkers to scale an 8,000-foot peak in 15 days – taking in vertigo-inducing climbs and icy conditions along the way.

As before, each contestant will be carrying an equal share of that million-dollar prize money in their backpack. That's crucial, because if a trekker falls behind, their money is removed from the cash pot shared between the trekkers who stay on course to make it to the summit. While teamwork is undoubtedly important, however, politics will also come into play on the mountain as trekkers can also vote rivals off the show when they reach checkpoints en route.

This year's line-up of contestants features a midwife, a farmer and an actual NASA rocket scientist, while there's also a few famous faces, including former Neighbours star Olympia Valance, and rugby league legend Mat Rogers. Hollywood star Jai Courtney (Terminator Genisys, Suicide Squad) is the host.

Who will come out on top in this expedition to the roof of the world? You'll have to watch The Summit season 2 to find out. Read on to learn how.

How to watch The Summit season 2 for free in Australia

The Summit season 2 is free-to-air in Australia on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service. And if you want to get yourself prepared for this all-new expedition, you can watch all 10 episodes of season 1 on the platform.

If you're an Aussie heading off on an adventure of your own, you'll need to use a VPN to follow the climbers' progress. Find out how below.

The Summit season 2: watch free on 9Now

You can watch new episodes of The Summit season 2 on the free 9Now streaming service – along with every instalment of The Summit season 1. The 9Now app can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

Watch The Summit season 2 from anywhere in the world

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a nifty app that unblocks geo-restricted websites, allowing you to tune into your usual home coverage even if you're traveling abroad. It's a fantastic piece of software with many uses, so if you're an Aussie fan of The Summit overseas during the season 2 run, you'll want to add one to your kit bag.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and affordable price.

We find that it unblocks almost any restricted website and streaming service you can think of...

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're an Australian resident in the US and want to view your usual 9Now service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and stream The Summit season 2.

Can I watch The Summit season 2 in the US or UK?

At present, there's no US or UK broadcaster confirmed for The Summit season 2. However, as Deadline reported earlier this year, a US version of the show is coming to CBS this fall, hosted by New Zealand actor Manu Bennett.

But don't forget, if you're an Australian resident in the US or UK when The Summit airs, you can still use a VPN to tune into your usual 9Now service.

Who are this year's trekkers?

Here are the 14 contestants competing for the $1 million prize. Find out more about them on the official Channel 9 website.

Simone, 51, a business owner and actress (best known for McLeod's Daughters) from New South Wales

Mat, 48, a former international rugby star from Queensland

Tiffany, 46, a singer from New South Wales

Olympia, 31, an actress (best known for Neighbours) from Victoria

Glen 'Sharksey', 30, an unprofessional poker player from Queensland

David, 59, technical director for the West Australian ballet, from Western Australia

Lochie, 31, a farmer and councillor from Tasmania

Taylor, 28, a stevedore from Victoria

Phil, 43, a martial artist and motivational speaker from Western Australia

Theo, 49, a stay-at-home dad from Victoria

Trisha, 44, a personal trainer from South Australia

Charlotte, 35, a nurse and midwife from New South Wales

Ros, 41, a horse trainer and farmer from Queensland

Ava, 29, an aerospace engineer from Los Angeles and Western Australia