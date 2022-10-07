Best hiking boots 2022: robust protection on the toughest trails

The best hiking boots come into their own during adventures in fall and winter. It's the time of year when the trails become that little bit boggier underfoot and expeditions become more challenging. You can expect the heavens to open more regularly and river crossings to be more "interesting". It should go without saying that wearing quality footwear during these seasons is a must.

So, what lifts the best hiking boots above the rest? For a start, they're designed to protect the foot, be it from rain, snow, slippery surfaces, rock abrasion and injury. The best hiking boots feature grippy rubber outsoles that give you ironclad traction on a range of trail surfaces, protective rands and reinforcements shield key areas of the foot and waterproof membranes keep the rain at bay.

Many of these features are also present in the best hiking shoes, which are more nimble that their boot cousins. However, boots are usually better insulated against the cold and provide much greater ankle protection than hiking shoes. This makes them the go to for people taking on technical trails and / or carrying heavy loads in the colder months.

The best hiking boots are designed more with the male foot in mind. Female hikers may want to check out our guide to the best women's hiking boots, which are designed for the anatomy of the female foot.

Best all-round hiking boots

Merrell Moab 3 Mid GTX A well-priced everyday hiker that is deservedly popular, thanks to its instant out-of-the-box comfort, accommodating fit and solid all-round performance Specifications RRP: $165 (US) / £130 (UK) Gender availability: Male / Female versions Weight (per boot, size UK 12/US 13): 593g / 20.9oz Materials: Pigskin leather and mesh upper; Gore-Tex membrane; 100% recycled mesh lining; Merrell Air Cushion heel; Vibram TC5+ outsole Colors: Black & grey / Beluga / Granite & Poseidon / Olive / Pecan Compatibility: 3 season use: sub-alpine hiking and trekking on hills, dales and trails Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Grippy + Accommodating fit + Robust build Reasons to avoid - Low ankle cuff even for a mid - Run warm in hot weather - Quite chunky - Not the lightest

Comfort is really the key to the incredible success story that is the Merrell Moab boot, 25 million pairs of which have been sold since it was launched in 2007. Merrell are careful not to reinvent the perennially popular boot - with its accommodating fit, wide toebox and plush padded ankle collar - but they do keep tweaking it, and the latest third-generation model, the Moab 3, has had a few upgrades too. Slightly redesigned uppers now have smaller mesh panels and more robust pigskin suede leather for enhanced durability, backed with a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex liner.

In common with trends in the wider outdoor industry, Merrell has focused on making the Moab more sustainable too. The mesh paneling, the webbing and laces are all now made from recycled materials. That’s a significant step forward in environmental terms when you consider just how many pairs of these boots are sold worldwide – but their robust build should also ensure that they last a long time, ensuring sustainability through longevity. The midsole delivers a good balance of stability and cushioning, with a bit more arch support than most mid boots. The Vibram outsole also has chunky 5mm lugs for dependable traction. All in all, it’s a solid and well-built boot, which is comfortable and reliable, with versatile all-round performance and an accommodating fit.

(Image credit: Lowa)

Lowa Renegade GTX Mid boot Sturdy, well-built and comfortable, the tried and tested Lowa Renegade is a nubuck leather hiking boot made for multiple miles and mixed terrain – a modern classic Specifications RRP: $245 (US) / £195 (UK) Gender availability: Male / Female versions Weight (per boot, size UK 12/US 13): 700g / 24.7oz Materials: Nubuck upper, Gore-Tex lining, PU midsole, Vibram Evo sole Colors: Men's: Expresso / Dark grey / Deep black / Anthracite & steel blue / Anthracite & mustard / Navy & orange / Black & olive / Dark blue & lime / Slate; Women's: Taupe / Asphalt & turquoise / Iceblue & salmon / Graphite & rosé / Anthracite & mandarin / Smoke blue / Prune & mauve Compatibility: Sub-alpine hiking and trekking on hills, dales and trails Reasons to buy + Comfortable and well-padded tongue and ankle cuff

Gore-Tex waterproofing

Supportive and stable + Grippy Vibram sole Reasons to avoid - Warmer and heavier than a fabric hiking boot

Not the most cushioned underfoot

No protective toe bumper or rubber rand - Not cheap

First introduced 25 years ago, Lowa’s Renegade Mid has established itself as a great all-rounder, equally at home on well-trodden trails and in the hills. It’s durable and well built, with double-stitched nubuck leather uppers and a waterproof-breathable Gore-Tex lining for reliable wet-weather performance. It’s also cut higher than most mid boots, offering superior stability and support, plus even more protection if you splosh through bogs or streams.

You also get a well-padded tongue and ankle cuff for comfort. Underfoot, the midsole consists of a full-length stabilising shank embedded in a PU ‘Monowrap’ frame. It gives the boot more stiffness than most comparable rivals, warding off impacts from rocks and tree roots whilst also providing a more stable platform on uneven or broken terrain. Traction comes from a Vibram Evo sole unit, which has deep, sharply angled lugs that give good grip across a range of different surfaces.

The accommodating fit suits a variety of foot shapes, and the broad, blunt toebox gives plenty of room for toes to splay – ideal for long hill days. As an all-leather boot, the Renegades inevitably feel heavier and slightly less flexible than a fabric hiker, but this has its upsides too. The moderately stiff midsole ensures good torsional stability, providing a good, solid platform underfoot.

Read our full Lowa Renegade GTX Mid hiking boot review

(Image credit: Keen)

KEEN Circadia Mid WP boot A protective and comfortable mid boot with an accommodating fit, the Circadia is a great choice as an everyday hiker – especially if you have wide or high-volume feet Specifications RRP: $145 (US) / £115 (UK) Gender availability: Male / Female versions Weight (per boot, size UK 12/US 13): 707g / 25oz Materials: Leather upper, KEEN.DRY waterproof & breathable membrane, KEEN LuftCore lightweight foam midsole, rubber outsole Colors: Men’s: Black & Steel Grey / Dark olive & potter’s clay / Steel grey & legion blue / Bison & brindle; Women’s: Steel grey & cloud blue / Toasted coconut & North Atlantic / Syrup & boysenberry Compatibility: Day walking, hiking and trekking on non-technical trails Reasons to buy + Protective + Comfortable + Accommodating fit + Eco-friendly + Well-priced Reasons to avoid - Wide fit won’t suit everyone - Not very nimble or precise - Not the lightest

Keen’s new Circadia Mid is flexible and instantly comfortable, just like most trainer-hikers, but with a burlier construction that offers a bit more durability and all-round protection out on the trail. It’s a fairly big and chunky boot with a broad, high volume fit that will best suit those with wider feet. In terms of build, it features Keen’s trademark oversized toe bumper, and a thick heel counter with robust double-stitched leather uppers. However, a generously padded mesh ankle cuff and tongue plus mesh panel inlays ensure these boots feel plush and comfortable yet also flexible, without the stiffness and break-in time associated with traditional all-leather boots.

They score high for sustainability too, since the nubuck leather is sourced from a tannery certified by the Leather Working Group. And they’re finished with a water-repellent treatment that is free from harmful PFC chemicals. Underfoot, a dual density ‘LuftCore’ EVA-based midsole provides good cushioning. The sole is still very bendy though, which makes for an easy walking action. Traction comes from a tread pattern of 5mm multi-directional chevron-shaped cleats.

Read our full KEEN Circadia Mid WP hiking boot review

(Image credit: AKU)

AKU Trekker Lite III GTX Stylish hill-ready hiking boots born in the mountains of Italy Specifications Weight (per boot): 570g / 20oz Materials: Suede & welded PU full upper; Gore-Tex membrane; double-intensity die-cut EVA midsole; Vibram Curcuma outsole Compatibility: 3- to 4-season day hiking on almost any trails, and a good boot for longer trips in decent conditions Colors: Black & green / Black & blue Reasons to buy + Robust + Secure and supportive fit + Waterproof and breathable + Comfortable + Stylish + Available in wide-fit last Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Fairly weighty for day boots

These beautiful boots from a brand based in the Italian alps absolutely ooze style before you get them dirty, but they also perform impressively when you stop posing and start tackling trails and peaks. The construction is robust, with precision stitching reinforcing each eyelet in the lacing system, which is where pressure is applied every time you pull the boots on. Having three pairs of quick-lace hooks at the top of each boot really enables you to get them done up nice and tight, for a firm and secure ride when you start pounding the paths.

The component parts are all top end, from the Vibram Curcuma outsole up to the Gore-Tex lined suede-and-fabric upper. There is an all-round rand that shields toes and heels, and on test they were warm, comfortable, confidence-giving and classy, protecting our feet from the elements and supplying a really decent level of performance. They’re not as lightweight as some other daywalking boots out there, but the level of ankle support is far superior to the vast majority of other comparable boots. The standard last is quite narrow in the toebox department, but the Trekker Lite IIIs are also available in a wide-fit.

(Image credit: Salewa)

Salewa Mountain Trainer Lite Mid GTX A rugged boot that will take you anywhere you want to go Specifications Weight (per boot): 565g / 20oz Materials: 1.6mm suede leather upper with Gore-Tex lining, EVA midsole, Pomoca MTN outsole Compatibility: 3-season alpine hiking and long backpacking routes Colors: Black / Carrot Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gore-Tex waterproofing + Comfortable + Heel stabilizer + Available in male and female versions Reasons to avoid - May need some breaking-in

Technical terrain can quickly shred hiking boots that aren’t up to the task after just a few adventures, but although the Salewa Mountain Trainer Lite Mid GTX is a trimmed down version of the Mountain Trainer Mid, it is still built for the long run. And, while you might not literally be running in these boots, they are built for speed, weighing in a full 140g lighter (per boot) than their heavier siblings. They lack the Vibram outsole of the heavier and more expensive boot, but Salewa’s Pomoca compound rubber sole, with its well-thought-through lug design, creates a pretty stable, confidence-building platform.

The Lites still feature the Italian brand’s signature 3F system on the main chassis, which cleverly connects the instep, sole and heel of the boot to increase levels of support, comfort and flexibility. A TPU-coated, abrasion resistant upper shrugs off rock edges and boulder scrapes, while a flexible ankle cuff, heel stabilizer and rubber toecap provide protection and support. Inside, a Gore-Tex Extended Comfort lining and a shock absorbing EVA midsole cradle your feet in dry comfort.

(Image credit: La Sportiva)

La Sportiva TX5 GTX A hardcore boot for hardcore backpackers Specifications Weight (per boot): 530g/18.7oz Materials: Nubuck leather upper, Gore-Tex extended comfort liner, Ortholite Approach footbed, Vibram MegaGrip outsole Compatibility: Big backpacking adventures Colors: Chocolate & Avocado / Slate & tangerine / Falcon brown & tropic blue / Carbon & Yellow /Carbon & opal / Pine & kiwi Reasons to buy + Vibram MegaGrip outsole + Capable of heavy backpack loads Reasons to avoid - Narrow fit for some - Break-in required

When you throw a heavy backpack on your shoulders, you need a rugged hiking boot to carry the load. La Sportiva's TX5 is up to the challenge. A Gore-Tex Extended Comfort membrane supplies the breathable barrier against the in ingress of water, while an Ortholite Approach footbed supports your foot inside the boot. On the outside the Nubuck leather upper is mountain-fit, and a protective rubber rand, toecap and a combine to shield your feet from roots, rocks and trail debris. The high collar not only provides protection for ankles, its also supplies excellent support for when you’re tackling technical trails with a heavy pack on your back.

Deep in the forest and high in the hills, when the underfoot conditions are rocky, slippery and uneven, the boot’s Vibram MegaGrip sole and Impact Brake System offers shock protection and stability. LaSportiva’s 3D Flex System and an underfoot stabilizer provides freedom of movement yet further protects your lower legs from twists and turns on challenging and tricky terrain.

(Image credit: Keen)

Keen Karraig A burly boot with solid environmental credentials that performs well on fells, footpaths, mountain treks and backcountry escapes Specifications Weight (per boot): 700g /1lb 8.7oz Materials: Premium leather and mesh uppers with breathable mesh waterproofing; all-terrain rubber outsoles Compatibility: 3-season day walks, long treks, backpacking and backcountry odysseys Colors: Dark earth (brown) / Bungee cord (grey) navy/asphalt Reasons to buy + Robust, comfortable and versatile + Eco-friendly materials + Generous fit for wide feet Reasons to avoid - Comparatively heavy - Slightly sweaty in warmer climes

Although based in Portland, Oregon, Keen have looked to Europe while upgrading their ever-hardy hiking boots in recent years, establishing a base in Italy and identifying the technical requirements of trekkers on the continent’s myriad mountain trails. From their European range comes the Karraig, a mid-cuff boot that retains the brand’s signature elements, including the super-substantial toe bumper, while introducing various innovations to suit fell walkers and backpackers alike.

These include an integrated ankle support system with a contoured heel lock and an extra lace-locking eyelet to further improve the fit around the foot, increasing control and stability on rough terrain. The premium leather upper has a performance mesh, the PU midsole boasts decent cushioning qualities and the removable dual-density EVA footbed has arch support for extra comfort.

The outer sole is armed with 4mm multidirectional lugs and a full-length shank supplies reassuring rigidity on challenging terrain, especially when coupled with a heel brake for steep descents. The high shank and taller-than-usual mid-cuff makes for excellent wading capability. Keen use LWG-certified environmentally preferred leather and a PFC-free waterproofing system in their uppers, and biocide-free insoles.

Read our full Keen Karrig review

Best summer hiking boots

(Image credit: Hanwag Banks)

Hanwag Banks A beautiful nubuck-leather boot born in Bavaria, and conceived for lowland trekking, gentle hillwalking and hut-to-hut hiking Specifications Weight (per boot): 625g/1lb 6oz Materials: Nubuck leather / Suede / Cordura nylon upper; Gore-Tex membrane; Vibram Endurance Pro sole Compatibility: 3-season walking on less technical lowland trails Colors: Navy/asphalt Reasons to buy + Well designed and excellently engineered + Supremely comfortable + Beautifully finished and durable Reasons to avoid - Not tough enough for alpine trails - Lack of bite in the outsole lugs

The 2020 version of the Hanwag Banks has been 15 years in the making. During that time the Bavarian-based designers have been constantly evolving the last for this family of boots in response to hikers’ heartfelt feedback, and the men’s version is now available in versions made with a normal last, and a straight-fit extra last. The new boot also has a slightly larger forefoot, to increase comfort levels on the trail. A Vibram sole offers excellent grip, although the lugs are nowhere near as aggressive as some of the more technical boots featured here.

It is primarily designed as a hut-to-hut hiking boot, for use in the lower areas in late spring to early autumn, but there’s a reinforced PU-foam wedge in the heel to increase cushioning during foot strike, and to improve the roll-off as you take your net step. The 100% PFC-free upper is made from certified-sustainable Nubuck leather, and there’s an option to go with or without the Gore-Tex liner (the alternative option being you stick with the comfy leather lining).

The metal lace hooks are well engineered and built to last, and the inside stitch-and-turn seams complete a very attractive and classy finish. In fact, longevity is central to the design and build of this and other Hanwag boots, with double-stitching and cemented construction, making this a keeper for many years of hillside high jinks.

Read our full Hanwag Banks review

Best hiking boots for winter

(Image credit: La Sportiva)

La Sportiva Trango TRK GTX A three-and-a-half season trekking boot with superb scrambling capability Specifications Weight (per boot): 720g/1lb 9.4oz Materials: Idro-Perwanger Leather; Gore-Tex Performance Comfort; Vibram sole Compatibility: 3-season-plus off-track trail blazing and alpine adventures with a heavy backpack Colors: Carbon / yellow and black Reasons to buy + Terrific traction + Great flex around ankle + Useful rock-edging feature on the sole Reasons to avoid - Tight toe box - Potential durability concerns around lace loops

Whether you’re a fan of La Sportiva’s waspy yellow colour palette or not, there’s no denying that these boots are a great example of head-turning trail bait. An instantly striking-looking boot, the Trango TRK GTX boasts a distinctive and durable waterproof upper constructed from top-quality 1.6mm-thick Idro-Perwanger leather. Beneath the bright and brazen outer, a breathable Gore-Tex performance comfort membrane works its magic to complete the breathable waterproofing system.

La Sportiva’s excellent 3D flex system facilitates impressive bendiness both between the ankle and the foot, and across the toe region, while attempting to maintain a level of rigidity across the sole that’s crucial to confident rock work (latitudinal flex with longitudinal lockout). We’ll be reporting on how successfully this is achieved in a more extensive review.

The Vibram Mulaz rubber sole is stickier than a good old pub floor, making this a great boot for scrambling. The rear lugs and the impact brake system help maintain control and traction on tricky terrain and steep slopes, and the sole also features a technical ‘climbing zone’ beneath the toe, ideal for rock edging and use on via ferratas. A dual density EVA midsole supplies yet more flex. There’s a light TPU overlay around the toe and around most of the rest of the boot. A fully synthetic option of this boot is available for the vegan hill hoppers out there.

Read our full La Sportiva Trango TRK GTX review

The best lightweight hiking boots

(Image credit: Salomon)

Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX Ultra light walking boots for speed hiking, fast packing and pacey all-day adventures Specifications Weight (per boot): Men's: 396g/14oz; Women's: 340g / 12oz Materials: Synthetic textile Upper with Gore-Tex lining; EnergyCell high-rebound midsole; Contragrip rubber outsole Colors: Men's: Phantom, black & ebony / Autumn blaze, black & rainy day / Magnet, black & lime punch; Women's: Phantom, black & Ebony / Lead, stormy weather & charlock Compatibility: Brisk trail walking and fastpacking across three seasons on most trails below technical alpine, without a heavy load Reasons to buy + Super light + Mega comfortable + Excellent grip + Laces never come undone Reasons to avoid - Lacks secure ankle support - Unsuitable for carrying heavy loads - Lace failure worries

These ultra-light, mid-height hiking boots are so light they feel like they must have helium in the heels. Featuring a quick-lace fastening system, they are speedy to put on, and lend themselves to moving quickly once you are on the trails – in fact they seem to encourage it, with their sporty feel, low profile and trail-running-shoe-like Contagrip outsole. The aggressive lugs are well spaced, so they don’t collect mud (which would add weight and slow you down, going against the Cross Hike’s raison d'etre), and cleverly arranged, to supply traction going uphill and braking ability and close control during fast technical descents. The lugs even extend up onto the toe cap, so you can get a grip on very steep terrain. They supply a comfortable ride, and the heel cap and toe box both feel secure without being too tight (Salomon footwear is often narrow in the toe, but these don’t pinch at all).

The Gore-Tex membrane an integrated tongue makes them reliably waterproof up to the lower ankle. The downside of the quicklace system and the spongey nature of the cuff and tongue is that it really is hard to get a solid grip around the ankle – we feel an extra lace loop and a very slightly taller cuff would make the world of difference here. As it is, these are absolutely superb for zooming along technical trails if you are sure on your feet and you’re not carrying a heavy load, but less suitable for backpacking with a weighty pack (which, to be fair, isn’t what they’re designed for).

Read our full Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX review

(Image credit: Vasque)

Vasque Breeze LT GTX Lightweight platform for fast and light day hikes Specifications Weight (per boot): 754g / 1lb 11oz Materials: Synthetic abrasion-resistant upper with mesh; Gore-Tex membrane; Dual-density compression-molded Enduralast EVA midsole; Vibram Ground Control LiteBase outsole with Megagrip compound Colors: Mens: Beluga & Lime Green / Gargoyle & jet black / Ranger / Dune/ Jet Black / Rabbit & tawny olive / Anthracite / Silver Birch; Women's: Egg plant & anthracite / Black & teal / Trellis & mist green / Drizzle & vintage violet Compatibility: Walking fast and light in late spring to early fall, on most trails below technical alpine Reasons to buy + Light and nimble + Comfortable + Flexible + Breathable + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - Sizing can be narrow for some hikers - Designed for day hiking, not heavy backpacking loads - Not robust enough for some conditions

Another entry in Vasque’s iconic Breeze model line-up, the LT boots are 25% lighter than previous models. Best-in-class lightweight materials and construction keep your feet comfortable, dry and stable when you are pushing miles on a fast and light day hike. Created exclusively for Vasque, Vibram’s Ground Control LiteBase with Megagrip offers a hard-to-match combination of lightweight and superior traction on rocks, roots and mixed terrain.

The upper is constructed from a combination of synthetic microfiber, abrasion resistant mesh and a waterproof Gore-Tex liner. The result is a very lightweight comfortable boot for hiking dawn to dark. These are highly recommended for fastpackers. For color conscious hikers, there are multiple combinations to match your style preferences.

(Image credit: Haglöfs)

Haglöfs Skuta Mid Proof Eco Lightweight, high-performing mid-height hiking boot with a small footprint Specifications Weight (per boot): 240g/8.5oz Materials: Leather upper; EVA midsole; waterproof fluorocarbon-free Proof Eco membrane; Asics high-abrasion resistance rubber outsole Colors: Oak & deep wood / True black Compatibility: 3-season walking on most trails below technical alpine Reasons to buy + Light and nimble + Comfortable + Flexible + Breathable + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - Not robust enough for technical alpine trails or winter use - Outsole accumulates mud in gloopy conditions

A lovely looking hiking boot, the Skuta Mid Eco offers instant comfort as soon as you get it out of the box and stick your hoof in it. The leather upper is soft and supple, the molded EVA midsole supplies good cushioning, which is complemented by the use of a gel insert in the heel, and unless you’re extremely prone to hotspots and blisters, there is no real need to wear these boots in before hitting the hills.

The open mesh design doesn’t fill you with confidence about their waterproofing credentials, but on test the Skutas stood up pretty well to being immersed in water during stream crossings and on coastal tracks.

With a reinforced rand and a toe cap, the Skutas provide more toe protection than they first appear to. Robust without being overly chunky, they can be worn with hiking shorts or long walking pants, and look good with a pair of jeans at the pub just beyond the trail head too.

The lacing system features an integrated tensioning band across the forefoot, which allows you to get these boots on good and tight.

As the name suggests, Haglöfs place plenty of stock in the environmental considerations that have gone into making these boots. The Proof Eco membrane is entirely fluorocarbon-free and the premium leather in the upper is sourced from a tannery audited by the Leather Working Group (opens in new tab), which endeavors to ensure ethical practices and supply chains are used in the production process of leather goods. The heel and toe areas have been reinforced with extra suede, to add to the durability, and the tongue is integrated with the use of a gusset, which completes the waterproofing system and prevents gravel, stones and water getting into the boots.

Read our full Haglöfs Skuta Mid Proof Eco review

(Image credit: Inov8)

Inov-8 Roclite 345 GTX Fast featherweight footwear that punches well above its weight on the trails Specifications Weight: 345g/12.1oz Compatibility: Spanning the divide between trail shoe and hiking boot, these agile rock hoppers can handle fairly tough and technical trails up to low alpine level Colors: Black/Black and yellow/Brown and red/Navy and yellow Reasons to buy + Light + Tough and durable + Superb grip Reasons to avoid - Relatively low thermal qualities - Too flexible in the foot for really high-end trails

Combining the light feel and track-clinging capability of the best trail running shoe with the ankle support and extra protection of a decent hiking boot, the Roclite 345 GTX is proving a popular choice for hikers who don’t want to dawdle. The graphene-strengthened G-GRIP outsole – appearing here for the first time on a walking boot – seizes hold of challenging terrain like an angry gorilla, but also quickly shakes off mud, grit and snow thanks to the multi-directional claw-shaped cleats. This sole technology isn’t just a solid performer, however, it’s also genuinely durable, so you can be confident of getting many miles out this boot.

The Gore-Tex upper provides good weather protection, while a cushioned midsole supplies some suspension, absorbing the shock of downward foot placement while returning plenty of bounce back into your step.

The bendy blade is, of course double edged, and some of what you gain in flexibility and dexterity you lose in sturdiness, but Inov-8’s footwear is forged in the fells of the English Lake District and can deal with almost anything the elements throw at them.

Read our full Inov-8 Roclite 345 GTX review

Best cushioned hiking boots

(Image credit: Hoka)

Hoka OneOne TenNine Hike Highly cushioned hiking boots that look like they've arrived from outer space Specifications Weight (per boot): 504g/17.5oz Materials: Ripstop textile upper with Gore-Tex membrane, EVA foam midsole, Vibram Megragrip rubber outsole Colors: Castlerock/Persimmon orange Compatibility: Long distance hiking Reasons to buy + Super comfortable ride + Waterproof + Vegan friendly Reasons to avoid - Bizarre looks not for everyone - Zero trail feel

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it takes a while to get used to looking at these boots, let alone wearing them. Hoka OneOne are, of course, famed for their maximist footwear, but the TenNines take this to a whole new level – these boots have more sole than James Brown in a fish and chip shop.

Hoka say they’re ‘part hiking boot, part hovercraft’, and its hard to argue with that description. The ‘Hubble’ heel is cloven, and protrudes from the back of the boot to make a huge footprint, so that anyone following your steps in the mist and mud could be forgiven for thinking they’re on the trail of a mighty monster. But, all this foam and rubber does have a purpose, and the TenNines deliver a very cushioned and comfortable walking experience, no matter how rough and rugged the terrain underfoot is, considerably cutting down on knee stress.

Despite the large look, the heel to toe drop is only 4mm, and the rocker shaped sole and Hubble heel maximize optimum heel-to-toe energy transition, propelling you forward, in an efficient cadence – or at least that is the theory. On test, we found quite a bit of merit in these claims, once you get used to being taller (which affects your centre of gravity, and not always in a good way, especially on technical trails). There are three pairs of quickhooks on the lacing system, which lets you get a great grip, however. And underneath all this is a Vibram megagrip hi-traction outsole with 5mm lugs, which works well, supplying decent grip. The vegan-friendly ripstop textile upper incorporates a Gore-Tex bootie, which supplies breathable waterproof protection.

(Image credit: Vivobarefoot)

A lightweight low-rider, built for barefoot hikers who want to feel their way along trails Specifications Weight: 329g/11.6oz Compatibility: On the right feet (experienced hikers) these are capable of taking on technical trails up to low-alpine, but most walkers will enjoy these boots best on well-made paths in warmer months Colors: Dark brown/Botanical green Reasons to buy + Extremely light + Unrivalled connectivity to the trail + Slipper-like comfort Reasons to avoid - Flexible to the point of floppiness - Low protection level in harsh conditions - Price tag isn't as lightweight as the materials

These boots bring a barefoot approach to the trails, meaning that there is no drop between heel and the toe, the box is extra wide (allowing toes to spread and further heightening the tactile experience), and the stack height (distance between foot and the ground) is tiny, so you can really feel the trail you’re traversing.

Is all this a good thing? That depends on your experience and point of view: barefoot walkers/runners love the dexterity, arguing that by increasing the sensory perception of the trail surface you enjoy a closer relationship with the terrain, pay more attention to foot placement, and therefore walk/run more intelligently. By cutting out excess cushioning the weight is slashed, allowing wearers to scamper along the track fast, if that’s your thing.

Despite the minimalist design, the sole does feature 3mm lugs for traction and grip. These walking boots feel comfortable straight out the box, but you need to break your legs in – initially the back of your calves will burn, but gradually this will dissipate as muscles strengthen. On softer surfaces these boots are delightful, but less-experienced users will struggle on tougher, technical terrain, especially jagged rocks.

Read our full Vivobarefoot Tracker FG review

Best hiking boots for technical trails

(Image credit: Tecnica)

Tecnica Plasma Mid 5 GTX A year-round hard-to-beat hiking boot, customized to fit your foot Specifications Weight (per boot): 490g / 17oz Materials: Custom Adaptive Shape (C.A.S.) upper with Gore-Tex lining, EVA midsole with TPU shank, Vibram Plasma outsole with Megagrip rubber Compatibility: All terrain, all conditions, all year roud Colors: Black, Somber Mare / Dark Piedra, Fresh Lava / Night Fiume, Shadow Fiume Reasons to buy + Patented Custom fit process + Waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex Lining + Vibram MegaGrip outsole + Available in male and female versions Reasons to avoid - Lug pattern may not self-clean - Expensive compared to other models

Every hiking boot brand starts with an approach to fit, which usually starts with a last for the footwear being made. By design, some have narrow heel cups, others offer a wide toe box. Finding the right boot can take some trial and error, with multiple boots and fittings, and the occasional blister along the way. The Tecnica Plasma Mid fundamentally changes that fit dynamic. Tecnica’s patented Custom Adaptive Shape technology delivers a personalized, custom fit. Using an in-store thermo-molding process to shape the internal footbed and upper, the result is a fit tailored to the shape of your foot. The molded boot holds your heel stable, supports your arch and protects your feet from the rubbing and blisters that can ruin a day on the trails.

What you end up with is a boutique boot, with a Gore-Tex waterproof lining, an EVA midsole with TPU shank (offering plenty of cushioning and arch support) and a Vibram Megagrip rubber outsole – basically a customized and fully pimped piece of technical footwear, which is rugged, durable and high performing in any alpine setting.

Best waterproof hiking boots

(Image credit: Zamberlan)

Zamberlan Vioz GTX A rugged Roman boot, handmade in Italy and designed for long days of marching on technical trails Specifications Weight (per boot): 715g/1lb 9.2oz Materials: Hydrobloc-treated, full-grain, 2.4mm-thick waxed leather; Gore-Tex lining. Zamberlan Vibram 3D outsole Compatibility: 3-season-plus off-track trail blazing and alpine adventures with a heavy backpack Colors: Dark grey Reasons to buy + Mega durable + Excellent outsole + Beautifully made Reasons to avoid - Relatively heavy - No toe rand - Pricey - Requires maintenance

If the Vioz feels a little stiff straight out of the box, that’s because it’s a full grain leather boot that requires a degree of breaking in. Once you’ve tamed these handmade Italian stallions, however, you’re not going to want to stop cantering around the hills in them.

The Vioz is an outstanding performer on the trails, combining excellent durability with technical ingenuity. High-quality 2.4mm-thick leather stretches in one beautiful expanse across the upper, which has been treated with hydrobloc to repel water, and a Gore-Tex lining completes the breathable waterproof system. An interesting cut-out section just beneath the cuff allows flex in the ankle area without compromising the sturdiness of the rest of the chassis.

These waterproof hiking boots feature an extremely robust riveted lacing system with metal eyelets all the way up to the speed hooks on the cuff, which itself is well padded for comfort and relatively high for good ankle support. A gusseted tongue keeps trail debris from entering the boot. The midsole is reassuringly rigid and robust, bolstered by the Z-flex GT shank, and it contains Zamberlan ‘air’ cushioning technology for comfort. There’s no rubber rand on the toe, which keeps the boot looking handsome, but makes us fret about scuffing its face.

The Zamberlan Vibram 3D outsole is particularly impressive, with really pronounced and aggressive lugs and a central ridge along the middle section for extra security on loose terrain. The big chunky terrain-chewing teeth are super widely spaced, to avoid stones and mud collecting in the gaps, and it has an undercut heel for secure braking. Nice.

Best hiking boots comparison table Hiking boot Price Weight Style Best use Merrell Moab 3 Mid GTX $165 (US) / £130 (UK) 593g / 20.9oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: sub-alpine hiking and trekking on hills, dales and trails Lowa Renegade GTX Mid boot $245 (US) / £195 (UK) 700g / 24.7oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: sub-alpine hiking and trekking on hills, dales and trails KEEN Circadia Mid WP boot $145 (US) / £115 (UK) 707g / 25oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3-season use: day walking, hiking and trekking on non-technical trails AKU Trekker Lite III GTX £190 (UK) 570g / 20oz Waterproof mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, trekking, scrambling, technical trails Salewa Mountain Trainer Lit Mid GTX $200 (US) / £175 (UK) 565g / 20oz Waterproof mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, trekking, scrambling, technical trails La Sportiva TX5 GTX $218 (US) / £180 (UK) 530g / 18.7oz Waterproof, rugged hiking boot 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, technical trails Keen Karraig $250 (US) / £160 (UK) 700g /1lb 8.7oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boot 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, technical trails Hanwag Banks $250 (US) / £180 (UK) 625g / 1lb 6oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boot 3 season use: light hiking, lowland trails La Sportiva Trango TRK GTX $220 (US) / £215 (UK) 720g / 1lb 9.4oz Waterproof, rugged hiking boot 4 season use: hiking, backpacking, trekking, technical trails, scrambling. However, no crampon compatibility for winter mountaineering Salomon Cross Hike Mid GTX $170 (US) / £165 (UK) Men’s: 396g/14oz; Women’s: 340g / 12oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: fastpacking and speed hiking Vasque Breeze LT GTX $180 (US) / £150 (UK) 754g / 1lb 11oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: fastpacking and light day hikes Haglöfs Skuta Mid Proof Eco Hiking Boot £130 (UK) / €150 (EU) 240g / 8.5oz (per boot) Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: fastpacking and light hikes Inov-8 Roclite 345 GTX $190 (US) / £155 (UK) 345g / 12.1oz Waterproof, low-height hiking boot 3 season use: speed hiking, scrambling, technical trails and fastpacking Hoka OneOne TenNine Hike $260 (US) / £220 (UK) 504g / 17.5oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boots 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, trekking Vivobarefoot Tracker FG $240 (US) / £190 (UK) 329g / 11.6oz Barefoot hiking boots 3 season use: light hiking, hill walking Tecnica Plasma Mid 5 GTX $200 (US) / £195 (UK) 490g / 17oz Waterproof, mid-height hiking boot 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, technical trails, scrambling Zamberlan Vioz GTX $310 (US) / £190 (UK) 715g / 1lb 9.2oz Waterproof, rugged hiking boot 3 season use: hiking, backpacking, trekking, technical trails, scrambling

How we test hiking boots

Our reviewers test hiking boots across varied terrain, including technical trails, in a range of conditions, with and without backpacks. Specific features (including foot and ankle support, toe and heel protection, cushioning, waterproofing, breathability, grip, materials used and general comfort) are tested against claims made by the brand, and we assess factors such as durability, environmental impact and value for money.

Our very own Matthew Jones testing Lowa's Renegades in his beloved Snowdonia National Park (Image credit: Matthew Jones)

How to choose the best hiking boots

When thinking about how to choose a pair of the best hiking boots, first consider if you need to make such a serious purchase. If you're looking to do fairly straightforward day walks in temperature conditions, you will look a little bit daft turning up in boots that could tackle Mount Rainier. Better to go for a pair of hiking shoes or a trail running shoes if this is you; they'll feel lighter and your feet won't cook in the heat.

Boots become absolute hiking essentials once you get more technical trails of the coasts, hills and mountains. This is when comfort and grip become your biggest priorities when looking at the best men's hiking boots. A well-made flexible boot with good lugs and mid-height ankle protection will suffice perfectly.

However, as trails become more technical — especially if they traverse high-alpine areas with exposed rock, snow and ice — rigidity across the sole of the boot becomes a real requirement, along with better thermal properties and the additional ankle protection offered by a higher cuff.

In the following overview of things to look for when buying, you'll come across a few terms that you might not be familiar with. If you're in need of a jargon buster, check out our explainer on the parts of a hiking boot.

Fit and comfort

A well-chosen pair of men's hiking boots should last several years. When it comes to the best hiking boots, comfort is just as important as performance, so you actively look forward to getting back on the trails. Poor-fitting boots can cause blisters, coldness, toe injuries, general discomfort and even accidents, all of which will discourage you from going hiking again. Of course, you should always take time to break in hiking boots after purchasing them.

All brands have their eccentricities – such as a tight toe box – and some tend towards being larger or smaller than you might expect for the size, so try before you buy if possible. Factor in the need for a good hiking sock – our guide to the best hiking socks you can buy will point you in the right direction.

Fit and comfort are two of the most important aspects when choosing a pair of hiking boots (Image credit: Getty)

Weight

Every ounce counts when you’re hiking and never is this more pronounced than in the boot department – if you feel like you’re walking around with feet clad in concrete, the experience will be utterly miserable from start to finish, especially if you are tackling a long thru-hike. A lightweight option could turn what would have been a suffer-fest into an absolute joy.

Of course, there is a trade-off – greater protection usually comes at a weight cost, so more extreme trails will demand studier and heavier hiking boots. As a rule, though, cheaper, less technical boots made with inferior fabrics and technologies will be heavier than their more finessed and thought-through counterparts. Our selection of the best men's hiking boots takes this into account.

Support

The tougher the terrain you’re tackling the greater level of protection and support you’ll require. Mid-height boots, or even the best trail running shoes, might be fine for low-alpine adventures in dry environments, but once you start taking on mountain trails that venture across exposed rock, scree, snow and ice, you will need more support and rigidity to help with edging, prevent the likelihood of slippage and ankle injury, and provide more protection.

When you are burdened by more weight, such as a large backpack for a multiday wilderness trip , your centre of balance and natural stability will be affected. This increases the need for more supportive, control-enhancing footwear. Even with a pair of the best trekking poles along for the ride, if you're manoeuvring around rock formations and hopping across streams, you'll need that support. Good grip is essential for technical descents, and your knees will thank you for choosing a boot that absorbs some of the impact incurred during repeated footfall.

The best hiking boots give you enhanced support and rigidity, allowing you to take on more technical terrain (Image credit: Getty)

Price

Choose a good pair of hiking boots now and you’ll get many miles of action out of them – so it’s well worth investing time and some hard-earned cash on better materials. While there’s a limit to everyone’s budget, any investment made in serious kit (and boots are the most important things in your trail toolbox bar none) serves as inspiration to get out, go further and explore more.

That said, many brands offer a non-waterproof iteration of their boots for hiking in hot or dry climates, and although invariably cheaper than their higher-spec counterparts, it’s a mistake to dismiss these as the poor cousins of the range. The best men's hiking boots are tailored according to the needs of the user and, worn in the right terrain, will be more comfortable than the pricier option.

With the best hiking boots, you're good to take on the toughest trails (Image credit: Getty)

Seasonality

The best hiking boots for summer differ from the best hiking boots for winter. Most hiking boots are 3-season, though most can cope with winter hikes until crampons are needed above the snowline. However, once in the realm of ice and snow, winter boots are essential for your own safety.

Due to their need to offer exceptional support, a rigid-crampon compatible sole and weatherproof qualities, winter boots tend to be more expensive and heavier. If you are looking to hit the trails this summer, a lighter, 3-season boot will suffice.