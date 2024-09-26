Check the weather forecast before you climb, warn officials after man falls to his death on Devils Tower
The National Park Service is urging caution after a 21-year-old climber died rappelling down the Wyoming landmark
Authorities have urged climbers to take precautions and check the weather forecast before tackling Wyoming's Devils Tower after a 21-year-old man fell to his death there.
Stewart Phillip Porter from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was rappelling down from the top shortly before 8pm on September 22 when he fell, leaving his climbing partner stranded. His partner called for help and Devil’s Tower authorities arrived but sadly Stewart died at the scene after suffering what the National Park Service described as "major injuries".
Porter’s partner was rescued from the wall of the Tower, with help from Devils Tower Lodge Climbing Guides and Buck Wild Climbing Guides.
In the wake of the accident, the NPS urged climbers to take care.
“Check the local weather forecast before climbing and observe changing weather conditions,” they advised. “Watch for animals…[and] consult multiple sources for information on a route, as suggested gear varies between guidebooks.”
You can find our expert advice about how to choose climbing shoes here.
Devils Tower, also known as Bear Rock and Mato Tipila, is home to several indigenous animals, including prairie rattlesnakes, white-tailed deer and a large variety of birds.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
The famous monument has generally been a safe destination for climbers in the 131 years since it was first summited, with only seven fatalities in the past century. However most accidents occur when climbers are rappelling down.
“The National Park Service does not maintain anchors. Inspect all anchors and back them up if necessary,” explained officials. “Ensure you know the location of your rappel route before you begin. Start rappels over the nose of columns to prevent ropes from jamming in cracks. Avoid knocking loose rocks onto climbers below. Many rappels require two ropes; know the distance of your planned rappel before beginning.”
- The best hiking shoes 2024 trail-friendly shoes for all seasons
- How to put on a climbing harness our step-by-step guide
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s weekends are rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.