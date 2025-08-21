Save money and prepare for wet weather: We've spotted a great deal on this waterproof, windproof, and breathable rain jacket from The North Face

Keep the rain out with this waterproof jacket

After a long, hot summer, now is the time to turn attention to the chilly winds and rainy days of fall. If you're keen to get outdoors and hit the trails in the coming months, then you might want to consider a new waterproof jacket to keep you dry and warm in the unpredictable upcoming weather.

The best waterproof jackets combine effective protection from the elements with breathability and minimal bulk, but usually cost a pretty penny. So, we were surprised to stumble across a big reduction on this lightweight rain jacket from The North Face. The Alta Vista jacket is designed for long fall days on the trails, and is now available for just $98 on The North Face website.

This trail-ready jacket is made from lightweight 100% recycled nylon fabric and folds away into a small pack that you can carry around with ease.

Instead of traditional Gore-Tex waterproofing, the Alta Vista combines The North Face's 2.5L DryVent technology with a non-PFC durable water-repellent finish, designed to keep you dry and "take your trail exploration to the next level," according to The North Face website.

When the weather improves, you can open the handy pit zips to improve ventilation.

The men's Alta Vista jacket is reduced in three colorways: shady blue, hero blue, and duck green.

Men's The North Face Alta Vista rain jacket: $140 $198 at The North Face

Save $42 This rain jacket from The North Face is a great option for rainy fall hikes. It combines waterproofing and windproofing with pit zips and a minimal design that won't weigh you down on the trails.

