Hoka hypes the Mafate X Hike, a lightweight longhauler with some surprising backcountry creds

Hoka has rolled its carbon-plated running shoe design into an eye-catching high top and added a few perks

Hoka might have made a name for itself in the trail running shoe department, but the brand's hiking boots have also become well-loved on trails worldwide. Those who love the blend of plush, sneaker-style comfort with technical clout are going to want to pay attention to the California-based brand's latest announcement.

Hot off the chunky heels of the Mafate X trail running shoe, which hit the stores back in March, Hoka has announced the impending release of the Hoka Mafate X Hike. In any Hoka shoe, that X marks the spot where there's a carbon plate, and 15 years after the brand released its first Mafate shoe, it wasn't hugely surprising they'd attempted a more propulsive version for runners, even if the evidence is mixed on whether carbon plates really help trail runners.

It's also no great surprise that they're launching a new hiker, what with the popularity of the Kaha 3 and Anacapa 2, but we'll be the first to admit that the Mafate X Hike is the most interesting boot we've seen from the brand (and possibly any brand).

Like the trail shoe version, it looks to boast a nearly impossibly high stack (Image credit: Hoka)

Meet the Mafate X Hike

Like the trail shoe version, it looks to boast a nearly impossibly high stack (the trail shoes are veritable skyscrapers at 49mm in the heel) thanks to supercritical EVA foam midsole, which is known for its durability and water-resistance. Unusually for a hiker, it's also got a carbon plate, something we've found really helps with stability in our field tests of the running shoe, but may also increase foot fatigue due to lack of flex.

The upper is made of Haptic material, which usually means it's 3D printed to cut down on waste. It's a treatment that's applied to synthetic fabrics to improve abrasion resistance and performance.

Unlike the trail runner, there's an integrated neoprene collar that brings them up quite high on the ankle. The brand says it provides extra ankle support and should help keep both debris and water at bay. There are adjustable speed hooks for more adaptability in lacing, and it looks as though the boot might share the same wide toe box (by Hoka standards, anyway) as the shoe.

It looks as though the boot might share the same wide toe box as the shoe. (Image credit: Hoka)

The Vibram Megagrip outsole features the brand's unique "pizza and tacos" lug design, which we've found delivers surprisingly good grip. They haven't disclosed how deep the lugs are, but they look reasonably toothy in press images, and the midsole is entirely covered up for durability.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The most interesting new feature with these shoes, however, is the built-in RECCO reflector for improved searchability. This isn't unheard of; we've seen it recently in Scarpa boots, but it is unusual, and we're more used to seeing it in ski backpacks and waterproof jackets (gear you're likely to use for years). It's certainly a sign that the brand intends these high-profile shoes to be suitable for backcountry use, and there's no doubt that the Citrus/Alabaster color scheme makes you more visible to mountain rescue.

No word yet on the release date or weight of these beefy boots, though we suspect they're lighter than they appear, and equally, there's no mention of price yet on Hoka's website, though the trail runners are on the premium end of the price scale. With the addition of a RECCO reflector, we can't help but wonder if these will be Hoka's priciest hikers yet?