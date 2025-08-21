Worrying signs for US climbers: Canadian bouldering brand Flashed stops sales to its nearest neighbor after Trump tariffs

US climbers may be forced to look elsewhere for their gear after a large Canadian brand announced it would stop sales across the US / Canada border due to the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Flashed specialises in bouldering equipment and has earned a stellar reputation for its safe and supportive crash mats and handy climbing accessories.

Despite its position as a major player on the bouldering scene, the Canadian brand says the current tariff situation has forced it to cease retail sales in the US.

"This isn’t a decision we wanted to make," reads a Flashed Instagram post.

"The U.S. climbing community has been an important part of our journey for decades, and we’re deeply grateful for every climber who has supported us, trusted our gear, and brought us along on their adventures.

"While we won’t be able to continue retail sales in the US, our mission to support climbers everywhere remains unchanged. We’ll keep pushing forward, finding ways to connect and contribute to the community we love."

A post shared by Flashed Climbing (@flashedclimbing) A photo posted by on

Although Flashed has ended retail sales, its supportive padding is still available to commercial gyms in the US.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Our commitment to creating safe, high-quality climbing spaces remains unchanged, and we’re proud to keep supporting climbing gyms and their communities across the country," continued the Instagram post.

What are tariffs?

Tariffs are taxes placed on imported goods, which increase their price and aim to make domestically-sourced products more appealing.

In April, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on all US goods, along with additional, substantially higher tariffs on products from abroad. Tariffs on Canadian goods have risen and fallen in the months since, and currently sit at 35%.

President Trump unveiled his first round of tariffs in April (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the first wave of tariffs, we caught up with Kent Ebersole, president of America's Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), to ask how they'd affect outdoor-loving Americans.

"These tariffs will raise costs for American manufacturers, retailers, and families," he told us at the time.

“That’s going to slow growth, put pressure on small and mid-sized outdoor companies, and could force some to close their doors. These tariffs also make it more difficult for global outdoor brands to operate in the US and maintain their American workforce."