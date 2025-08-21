Worrying signs for US climbers: Canadian bouldering brand Flashed stops sales to its nearest neighbor after Trump tariffs
The climbing brand is best known for its dependable crash mats and bouldering accessories
US climbers may be forced to look elsewhere for their gear after a large Canadian brand announced it would stop sales across the US / Canada border due to the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
Flashed specialises in bouldering equipment and has earned a stellar reputation for its safe and supportive crash mats and handy climbing accessories.
Despite its position as a major player on the bouldering scene, the Canadian brand says the current tariff situation has forced it to cease retail sales in the US.
"This isn’t a decision we wanted to make," reads a Flashed Instagram post.
"The U.S. climbing community has been an important part of our journey for decades, and we’re deeply grateful for every climber who has supported us, trusted our gear, and brought us along on their adventures.
"While we won’t be able to continue retail sales in the US, our mission to support climbers everywhere remains unchanged. We’ll keep pushing forward, finding ways to connect and contribute to the community we love."
A post shared by Flashed Climbing (@flashedclimbing)
A photo posted by on
Although Flashed has ended retail sales, its supportive padding is still available to commercial gyms in the US.
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
"Our commitment to creating safe, high-quality climbing spaces remains unchanged, and we’re proud to keep supporting climbing gyms and their communities across the country," continued the Instagram post.
What are tariffs?
Tariffs are taxes placed on imported goods, which increase their price and aim to make domestically-sourced products more appealing.
In April, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on all US goods, along with additional, substantially higher tariffs on products from abroad. Tariffs on Canadian goods have risen and fallen in the months since, and currently sit at 35%.
Following the first wave of tariffs, we caught up with Kent Ebersole, president of America's Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), to ask how they'd affect outdoor-loving Americans.
"These tariffs will raise costs for American manufacturers, retailers, and families," he told us at the time.
“That’s going to slow growth, put pressure on small and mid-sized outdoor companies, and could force some to close their doors. These tariffs also make it more difficult for global outdoor brands to operate in the US and maintain their American workforce."
- The best climbing shoes: get a grip both indoors and out
- The best women’s climbing shoes: for indoor climbing sessions, valley cragging and all-day mountain adventures
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.