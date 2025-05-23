Hiker dies after falling from rocky ridge in Eryri National Park in north Wales

Y Gribin is one of the popular ridges in the region where the hiker fell

A hiker has died after falling from a ridge in a popular part of North Wales' Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park.

The person, from the North Wales area, had been exploring a ridge in the Cwm Cneifion area, above Cwm Idwal, a part of the Glyderau range that's renowned for its wealth of scrambling routes when the accident happened on May 18. Off duty Mountain Rescue members witnessed their fall while working in Cwm Cneifion and triggered the rescue effort by Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team.

The two team members subsequently acted as spotters to guide the efforts of the Coastguard rescue helicopter. A rescuer was winched down to the scene, along with a stretcher, while another off-duty RAF mountain rescue member and their walking partner arrived at the scene on foot. But tragically, the hiker's injuries were fatal and their body was recovered from the mountain.

A post shared by Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue (@ovmro_official) A photo posted by on

Another tragedy in the Glyderau

This week's tragedy comes after a similarly fatal fall from neighbouring Glyder Fach on Saturday May 10, when a hiker died attempting a scramble on the mountain's Main Cliff.

Scrambling is a hugely popular activity in Eryri National Park and the Glyderau range in particular has many popular routes of varying difficulty, mostly based around a trio mountains: Tryfan, Glyder Fach and Glyder Fawr.

Cwm Cneifon, which is also known as the Nameless Cwm, is home to several named routes. It's flanked by two prominent Grade One arêtes: Senior's Ridge and Y Gribin – the latter forms the final part of the classic Bochlwyd Horseshoe route. More difficult scrambles include the Grade Two Tower Rib and the popular Grade Three Cneifion Arête, a steep and breathlessly exposed scramble that leads up to meet Y Gribin.

Glyder Fach's Main Cliff was the scene of a tragedy earlier in May (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Ridge scrambling

Scrambling occupies the middle ground between hiking and rock climbing. Unlike technical rock climbs, scrambles are often attempted without the safety of a rope or other climbing equipment. This makes unroped scrambling an inherently risky activity and one that should be practised with great care and only with prior experience once beyond Grade One routes.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ridge scrambling often involves sections where a fall could be fatal and there are sadly deaths on popular mountain ridges every year. Here are our expert tips on how to stay safe on mountain ridges:

1. Do your research: Read up on the specifics of the ridge you plan to tackle.

2. Check the weather forecast: Find out what the conditions will be like and decide on the best course of action.

3. Avoid high winds: A strong gust has the potential to blow you off a narrow arête.

Scotland's Forcan Ridge is the kind of Grade Two scramble that's at the upper end of what would be considered reasonable without a rope (Image credit: FionaOutdoors)

4. Choose the right footwear: Quality hiking boots, approach shoes or mountaineering footwear will provide more stability and better grip.

5. Never push your grade in challenging conditions: If you’re upping the difficulty, do so in kind conditions.

6. Don’t climb anything you wouldn’t be confident downclimbing: You could climb yourself into a trap.

7. Hire an instructor: A mountain guide will help you traverse more difficult ridges safely.

8. Know how to call for help: In case of an emergency, know how to call mountain rescue.

9. The mountains will be there another day: If in doubt, turn back and find another, safer way.