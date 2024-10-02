Courtney Dauwalter heads to France to tackle her next 100 miler – here's why it could signal a bid to reclaim UTMB crown

Could we be in for another Dauwaulter-Schide face off in 2025?

Courtney Dauwalter announced yesterday that she's heading to France to compete for the first time in the Nice Côte d'Azur by UTMB. We're used to seeing the Colorado-based ultra runner trot off around the globe to take part in trail's biggest races, but this event could carry extra weight for both Dauwalter and her fans.

Writing on Instagram, the ultra running superstar said she was heading to the 100-mile course in the south of France that leads runners from the mountains to the sea to "see what’s left in the tank for the 2024 race season." This year has already seen her set the women's course record in the Hardrock 100 and Mt. Fuji 100 Mile and take first in the Transgrancanaria.

“We are so excited to explore a new area and embark on a big 100-mile adventure. The photos look beautiful, and we’re hoping for a great day for all the runners – and plenty of post-race pastries," Dauwalter tells us.

The decision could also signal her intention to try to reclaim her UTMB crown in 2025, and if so, might even mean we get to see her face-off against Katie Schide once again in the iconic race next year.

If Dauwalter completes the Nice race, which kicks off on Friday – and let's be honest, she hasn't DNF'd since 2021 – she will automatically qualify for next's Mont Blanc race. Dauwalter has won that race three times, and set the women's course record in 2021.

This year, however, she participated only as a bystander and lost her record to Schide, who came in in just 22:09:31 for her second win. The pair hasn't competed in the race together since 2021, but last year they went head-to-head in the Western States 100 with Dauwalter coming first, Schide taking second, and the duo racking up the fastest and second-fastest women’s times in the race’s history. Needless to say, the trail running world is hoping to see them in a showdown again soon.

It could be that Dauwaulter is just excited to see how much more mileage she can squeeze out of those Salomon S-Lab Genesis shoes in a beautiful setting of course, but there are plenty of running fans out there hoping that this weekend's race is an indication Dauwalter is throwing her hat in the ring for the biggest ultra battle of 2025.



Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dauwalter sat out this year's UTMB and Schide took the record (Image credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Contributor)

What is the Nice Côte d'Azur by UTMB?

This 100-mile race from the Mercantour to the French Riviera kicks off on Friday at 12 p.m. local time. Runners start from Auron and quickly reach the highest point of the course at more than 8,694 feet above sea level.

After crossing the Mercantour massif, the route heads south and takes in four mountains: Mont Leuze, Mont Vinaigrier, Mont Alban and Mont Boron. A steep staircase takes the runners back to the sea for a final stretch along the coast. In total, the course takes in nearly 27,000 feet of elevation gain.