"Hugely appealing to many runners": UTMB eyes Eurosport coverage, and possible extra UK event in its popular ultra trail running World Series

Global trail running events powerhouse, UTMB Group, is considering adding a third UK event to its 50-strong World Series.

The UK already hosts UTMB events Ultra-Trail Snowdonia in Eryri National Park and Cornwall's Arc of Attrition, which launched earlier this year.

Speaking to SportsPro, Florian Lamblin, the UTMB World Series Director, had this to say of the UK: "It's one of the most dynamic markets in trail running," and that "it has become the fifth biggest market in the world, after France, China, the US and Spain".

Reports suggest that the UTMB is eyeing up potential ultra events in the Lake District, Peak District, Scotland or Ireland, all places with rich mountain running heritage. The Lake District in particular is thought of as the spiritual home of fell running and has produced some of the nation's greatest mountain runners, while the Scottish Highlands boasts an almost endless skyrunning playground.

It's also reported that the UTMB is in talks with the likes of the BBC and Eurosport in the hope that future events will be broadcast to the British public.

Does UTMB improve local events?

Jen Benson running on England's South West Coast Path (Image credit: Jen and Sim Benson)

We spoke to trail running author and Advnture contributor Jen Benson about what this would mean for the UK's trail running scene. As someone who has run both the Arc of Attrition and the Ultra-Trail Snowdonia since they were taken over, as well as attempting Ultra-Trail Sur les Traces des Ducs de Savoie (TDS) and who has covered the main Ultra Trail Du Mont Blanc as a journalist, she knows the UTMB operation better than most.

She said: "As such an established force in the ultramarathon world, UTMB brings with it a wealth of experience, expertise and resources. Some worry races lose their uniqueness when they’re bought by UTMB, but in my experience that hasn’t been the case. There have been issues, mostly due to the rapid rate of expansion of UTMB, but the organization does listen and does make changes for the better.

"UTMB races have a big event feel and this, along with the opportunity to gain a place at the World Series Finals in Chamonix, is hugely appealing to many runners. For those who prefer smaller races with a more local vibe, there’s a fantastic range to choose from right across the UK".

UTMB's rapid growth

Katie Schide winning the 2022 edition of the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UTMB World Series has grown apace with trail running's rising popularity. With the prestigious Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc as its centerpiece, the French UTMB Group has been steadily acquiring some of the most legendary trail race events across the globe to form a part of its roster.

Runners who complete the events in the World Series gain Running Stones, which enable them to apply for the main UTMB races in Chamonix. The more Running Stones an applicant has, the more chance they have of gaining a place.

However, the main event in Chamonix is just the tip of the iceberg, as there are many superb events across the world. These include Ultra Trail Whistler in Canada, the iconic Californian duo Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run and The Canyons Endurance Runs, Eiger Ultra Trail in Switzerland, South Africa's Mountain Ultra Trail and New Zealand's spectacular Tarawera Ultra Trail, just to name a few.

What events could UTMB attempt to acquire?

The magnificent Tryfan forms the backdrop to parts of the Ultra-Trail Snowdonia in Wales' Eryri National Park (Image credit: UTMB)

Typically, the UTMB Group doesn't invent whole new events. Instead, it acquires previously existing events that have the status and solid foundations to join the UTMB family. Both the Ultra-Trail Snowdonia and Arc of Attrition started out as independent events, before joining the UTMB World Series in 2022 and 2025 respectively. While some runners are critical of a larger organization swallowing up local races, others point to the fact that the UTMB brings the expertise required to help the events to grow in a sustainable way that wouldn't have otherwise been possible.

So, what other UK running events could the UTMB Group be eyeing up for adoption? While no one at UTMB has named specific events they are considering, here are a few of the possibilities.

Note that the following is conjecture only.

The Lake District National Park is a hotbed of mountain running challenges (Image credit: Steve Ashworth)

England's Lake District National Park hosts a range of trail and fell running events, too many to name in one go here. Among the most iconic are Montane's Lakeland 50 and 100 ultra trail races that take place in July. With UTMB hosting the Arc of Attrition in January and Ultra-Trail Snowdonia in May, this would spread the calendar out nicely. The Lake District also hosts the Altra 13 Valleys Ultra in late September, an event that celebrates the national park's 13 unique dales and vales.

The Peak District also hosts many ultra and trail events, such as the Maverick Peak Merlin, which explores the region's famous gritstone edges, and the many races of Peak District Challenge event in September.

Glorious views from Am Bodach on the Ring of Steall (Image credit: Scott Robertson)

Perhaps the most obvious candidate in Scotland would be the Skyline Scotland event, organized by Ourea Events, who also run the legendary Dragon's Back. This event embodies the skyrunning ethos, previously hosting renowned events like the Ring of Steall Skyrace and the Glen Coe Skyline, races that count the likes of Kilian Jornet, Jasmin Paris and Emelie Forsberg as previous winners. The potential stumbling block here is that the Ben Nevis Skyline race is currently part of the Salomon Golden Trail Series, very much a competitor of UTMB, albeit with more of a focus on shorter distances.

As for Ireland and Northern Ireland, there are many potentially suitable events that take place across its many mountain ranges. The Mourne Way Marathon in Northern Ireland boasts several trail and ultra races that explore the range that inspired C. S. Lewis' Narnia. In Ireland, Limerick's Ballyhoura Mountains are home to the Ballyhoura Trail Ultra Marathon, with three race distances. Then, there's the Kerry Way Ultra, which explores Ireland's most mountainous peninsula.