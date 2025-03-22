UTMB Chianti: "It was really, really hard" – Walmsley rockets to the finish in 10 hours, Jornet and Bouillard bag golden tickets, Fiona Pascall leads women

We'll see Walmsley, Jornet and Bouillard race again in June

Jim Walmsley has won the UTMB Chianti 120k race in a ferocious time just shy of 10 hours after carving out a major lead over Kilian Jornet and Vincent Bouillard at the 50k mark, putting his disappointing DNF in last year's UTMB finals well and truly behind him.

"It was really, really hard. Super muddy all day," says Walmsley, still looking fresh as a daisy at the finish line despite an average 12k per hour (7.4 miles per hour) pace. He's been scouting out the course in rainy conditions for the past week and says it was useful for today's wet conditions.

"It wasn't easy for me but very, very rewarding," says Walmsley.

The runners took off from Radda at 4am local time and the three leaders – the last three winners of the UTMB finals – ran as a pack for several hours. At the 3:42:00 mark, however, Walmsley took advantage of a long, runnable descent and cleanly dropped Jornet and Bouillard, putting to bed any fears that his performance at the Mesquite Canyons 50k was a fluke.

After running neck-in-neck with Bouillard for the entire race, the goat himself Jornet surged ahead to take second place some 28 minutes behind Walmsley, with Bouillard arriving just seconds behind him.

"I was a bit stronger on the uphills, he was passing on the downhills," says Jornet of the battle, who says the race was more technical than he expected.

"It was great to win with Jim doing a master class on trail running."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jornet was plagued by TFL pain for more than half the race, while Bouillard battled GI issues.

"For sure there was more pressure," says Bouillard of racing against ultras biggest stars, and of his new status as a Hoka-sponsored runner.

"The sport can be so incredible and the competition is great when you're around such amazing humans."

Ultimately, the pair have bagged their golden tickets for Western States, something Bouillard says will be outside his comfort zone, and the three will race together again in June.

Bouillard and Walmsley were both running in the same Hoka Tecton X prototype with super soft soles and big bounce while Jornet was racing is in his Nnormal Kjerag 2s which have better lugs than the first edition for gripping on the muddy terrain on the course today.

Jornet takes second despite knee pain for more than half the race (Image credit: UTMB)

Over in the women's race, Abby Hall, Fabiola Conti and Azara Garcia de los Salmones held the lead for the first 50k but after a toilet break, Hall has dropped to fourth and is trying to regain lost ground and Conti has dropped out with no details given.

Hall missed out on her golden ticket by under two minutes at Black Canyons but has been holding fourth place for some time now and her chances are looking slim. Britain's Fiona Pascall passed Finland's Johanna Antila to take the lead and is now comfortably ahead while de los Salmones holds third.

We'll update this article as things progress so remember to bookmark it – but we're expecting a fast race today. You can watch the race live at UTMB World.