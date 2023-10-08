Tour guide's video shows hot-headed elk violently ramming park visitor's car

Elk are at their most spectacular during the fall, when bulls compete for dominance and the right to mate by displaying their antlers, bugling, and clashing with rivals – but they're also unpredictable, and have a habit of attacking anything that gets too close to them or their harems, whether that's animals, people or vehicles. A tour guide at Jasper National Park, Canada, has shared a video of a bull elk taking out his aggression on a visitor's car this week, ramming the Nissan with his antlers so violently that it rocks on its wheels.

The guide, Kendra Neef, posted a video of the incident on Instagram to warn park visitors to give the animals plenty of space, particularly at this time of year.

"I had just finished telling the guests on my bus about the local bulls charging cars, and then it happened!" she wrote. "Keep your distance folks"

Neef shot her video from the safety of a vehicle, and this is always the best place from which to enjoy watching large mammals like elk, bison, and bighorn sheep. Parks Canada warns that although elk might seem calm at first, they can be surprisingly aggressive and attack with little warning.

"During rutting season, bull elk will attack anything that comes too close to them or their mates," the agency says. "You are in danger if a bull elk appears agitated, has his antlers lowered towards you, and is pawing the ground or thrashing bushes. Charging is another obvious danger sign."

Parks Canada advises staying at least 30 meters away from elk at all times, and using a telephoto lens if you want to take photos rather than getting close to the animals. Our list of six tips from a professional wildlife photographer will give you lots more good advice for capturing great shots of animals behaving naturally.