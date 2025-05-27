Hiker faces eye-watering six-figure fine after launching huge rock from a cliff in Spanish national park

A hiker is facing a huge $227,000 (£168,000) fine after friends filmed him picking up and hurling a huge rock down a gorge in a popular beauty spot in Spain's Picos de Europa National Park.

The group were hiking the Cares Trail in the park, which is visited by two million people every year, when the young man threw the rock. In the video, which was later posted to social media and went viral. You can see he's clearly excited to listen to the 'boom' it makes as it crashes into the ground below, despite there reportedly being a walking path directly below.

The Spanish Civil Guard (law enforcement agency that deals with rural crimes) has confirmed they are now investigating the incident.

A spokesperson warned: “This stunt could cost you dearly. Throwing this rock could land this person with a fine ranging from €5,001 to €200,000. Why? Because disturbing the environment in the Picos de Europa National Park is classed as a very serious offence.

"Keep that in mind when visiting a national park – these are specially protected areas due to their high environmental value.”

The clip went viral when it was shared by a social media account that features videos of people throwing rocks into voids. It has since been shared on multiple platforms, garnering angry criticism.

On the popular Instagram account, @touronsofnationalparks, where the video has been shared, one commentator said: "Disgusting behavior! I can't imagine someone being down there hiking and getting crushed by that!"

Another commented: "It would have been really easy for that dingdong to trip and follow that rock right over the cliff, too."

Viewers were pleased at the thought a hefty fine might be issued:

"That's a fine worthy of the name. I wish we would have the same ones here in the US!!"

"Well done! And in addition, I would ban such a person to enter all national parks!"

Leave no trace

When hiking, we try to leave trails as unspoiled as possible for generations to come to enjoy. In our article on how to leave no trace there's lots of advice on protecting our precious wild places. It includes:

Making minimal or no changes to the environment – avoid treading on verges and make use of designated camping areas if they are available. Leave rocks and other objects, which could be acting as habitats for small animals, as you find them.

Carry in, carry out – take litter away with you, including natural items such as fruit peel.

Avoid fragile ecologies – Avoid wandering into environments where seasonal birds nest, and bring binoculars to nature-watch from afar.

Be considerate – to wildlife and fellow hikers. Don’t block other people’s access or interfere with their enjoyment of the wild space.